Noah Lyles, Michael Johnson and Track World Join Forces to Clear a Misconception on ‘Pro Runners Don’t Eat Sweets’

The ideal diet for a track and field athlete is often misunderstood. Even while athletes follow strict diets to stay in shape, they nevertheless have desires for the foods they love, especially sweet items. Along similar lines, recently, athletes like Michael Johnson and Noah Lyles came together to back Sabrina Little’s X post that dispelled this myth about athletes.

Sabrina Little authored the first post in the X thread. A common myth, ‘pro runners don’t eat sweets’ has been brought to light by the five-time national champion. But Little countered by mentioning that, when she was a track athlete, she ate cupcakes regularly.

Sabrina Little’s X post similarly captivated American middle-distance runner Nikki Hiltz. The 29-year-old track athlete went on to describe their own experience with the need for sweet treats to maintain their own needs.

This clearly wasn’t an April Fools’ post, as four-time Olympic champion Michael Johnson also contributed to the reply. During his heyday, Johnson’s incredible speed stunned the world, and he is well aware of the many misunderstandings surrounding track athletes, saying:

“Always been amazed how people want to believe we become the fastest people in the world from our superhuman ability to refrain from doing anything enjoyable!”

Sarcastically, track and field prodigy, Noah Lyles also backed the American legend’s statements, even if Michael Johnson had clearly expressed himself. Lyles is notorious for his public online interactions with many of his fellow athletes; he also didn’t refrain from doing so on this occasion, saying:

“I just had an ice cream cone last night.”

Despite their dominance on the track, Johnson and Lyles still have their favorite sweet treats from time to time. They have been there for each other on several occasions too, supporting each other. Lyles’ last-minute selection to run for Team USA during the 4×400 relay in Glasgow was one such instance.

Michael Johnson supporting Noah Lyles before the World Athletics Indoor Championships’ 4×400-meter relay finals

One contentious event during the World Athletics Indoor Championships was the men’s 4×400-meter relay. The substitution of Noah Lyles for Fred Kerley by Team USA in the Glasgow event caused quite a stir among the fans. For Kerley, who was looking forward to making his relay debut in the 2024 season, this was an even worse letdown.

Olympic icon Michael Johnson nevertheless praised the decision-making of Team USA authorities. In his X post, he argued that it was wise to provide an opportunity for Lyles, to compete in the 4×400-meter relay before the Paris Olympics. This was Lyles’ chance to show Team USA and the spectators what he could do after expressing interest in competing in many events in Paris.