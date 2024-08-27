Simone Biles Highlights the ‘Sweetest Part’ of Her New G Wagon

Simone Biles recently took to social media to share her excitement about a new addition to her garage – a luxurious Mercedes-Benz G-Class, commonly known as the G Wagon. In a recent interview with KHOU 11 on YouTube, Jason Bristol inquired about the new automobile, and she shared her favorite aspect of the premium vehicle.

The Mercedes-Benz G Wagon is one of the most popular SUVs available. It is powered by a 3.0L inline-6 turbo engine with hybrid assist and an electric auxiliary compressor, outperforming its predecessor’s V8 engine.

The car manufacturer’s official website lists the price as $148,250, and it was the ideal gift for Biles following her Olympic adventure in Paris.

During the interview, the gymnast wore an off-white sweatshirt and black pants, resembling her latest white G-Wagon. The vehicle featured black accents on the rims and other elements, creating a striking contrast.

This color scheme was a departure from Biles’s previous G-Wagon, which was black. The host, noticing the similarity between her outfit and her new car, assumed she was coordinating her look with the vehicle. In response, Biles said:

“I actually just wanted an updated color, updated version. So that’s exactly what I did.”

Biles wanted to reward herself after the Paris Olympics, so she opted for the latest model of the Mercedes-Benz G Wagon. In addition to the vehicle’s luxurious appearance, the gymnast also highlighted its distinctive features.

The Olympic gold medalist already owned an older version of this vehicle, so she could immediately see the significant change in quality. The newer G Wagon felt smoother and quieter, owing to its hybrid powertrain.

Despite being a massive off-road SUV designed for challenging terrain, Biles was simply amazed by its beauty. In addition to its gleaming appearance, the Mercedes had red leathery seats in the interior.

The German automaker has consistently denied altering the design of the luxury SUV. The G Wagon has remained popular with its classic boxy appearance since its original edition, but Mercedes has improved the engine and other aspects of the vehicle to meet the luxurious lifestyles of its buyers.