Noah Lyles Opines on His Critics in a Positive Manner After 100M Olympic Gold Victory

“If you like me, you like me. If you don’t, you don’t” Noah Lyles said when questioned about the criticism he had been receiving during the entire 2024 season.

The 27-year-old defied all odds by winning the Olympic gold medal in the 100 meters, and according to his post-race interview on SportsMax TV on YouTube, he didn’t dislike anyone simply because they share different opinions, even if negative ones, towards him.

“I’m not going to hate anybody that doesn’t like me.”

The sportsman made it clear that he never had or will ever have a personal grudge against anyone in the community. However, Lyles also urged them to never discourage anyone from pursuing their personal goals.

Lyles suggested that if someone doesn’t like a particular athlete, they should focus on admiring those they do appreciate rather than engaging in trash talk. The newly crowned Olympic champion expressed gratitude for individuals who acknowledged him and turned their criticisms into support.

Lyles also praised the incredible crowd at the Stade de France and the opponents who pushed him to his limits. The 100-meter final was one of the most hotly contested events at the Paris Olympics, resulting in a photo finish that surprised the track world.

Among the fierce competition, one rival stood out as a particular threat to Lyles’ Olympic ambitions.

Lyles’ threat to the finish line

Kishane Thompson emerged as a clear favorite entering the 100-meter sprint finals at the Paris Olympics. After dominating the semifinals, fans anticipated an effortless Jamaican victory.

From the starting gun, all athletes on the track demonstrated incredible speed. Thompson took an early lead, pulling ahead of the competition. As the Jamaican approached the final stretch, he noticed Lyles surging forward.

One of the best photo finishes ever! Noah Lyles #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/bXReSyyeat — Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) August 4, 2024

The American and his rival both clocked 9.79 seconds. However, Lyles finished just 0.005 seconds ahead of Thompson, securing the 100-meter Olympic gold medal and being the first one to win this event following Justin Gatlin’s triumph at the 2004 Athens Olympics.