Noah Lyles Ties Past Struggles to Fullmetal Alchemist’s Iconic ‘3rd October’ Moment

Noah Lyles recently compared his past hardships to an iconic scene from Hiromu Arakawa’s famed Japanese manga series Fullmetal Alchemist.

Referencing the poignant ‘3rd October’ scene, he pondered on the anime’s themes, underscoring how this particular moment matched his journey and the significance of resilience in overcoming hurdles.

While uplifting, Fullmetal Alchemist is one of the darkest anime series ever produced. The significance of October 3 in the anime stems from the fact that it’s the day the Elric brothers broke an alchemical taboo by attempting to resurrect their deceased mother.

Because of this forbidden ritual, Edward lost one of his arms and legs, and his younger brother Alphonse lost his entire body, forcing Edward to bond Al’s soul to an empty armor.

With their mother dead and father nowhere to be found, the Elric brothers (Edward and Alphonse) decided to burn down their family house to set out on a journey to find the Philosopher’s Stone. For them, destroying their former residence symbolized their resolve to leave the past behind and focus on their goal of restoring their bodies.

Lyles, an avid otaku who has watched Fullmetal Alchemist, is well-acquainted with this scene. On his X account, he reposted content from @FMAPerfectShots, an unofficial Fullmetal Alchemist page that showcased a screenshot of this memorable scene from the anime.

Today is the only day you can retweet this pic.twitter.com/oznJ7SBoAA — Fullmetal Alchemist (@FMAPerfectShots) October 2, 2024

The scene resonated deeply with Lyles, who understands firsthand the experience of facing adversity. Before his athletic career, asthma impacted his childhood, creating obstacles in pursuing his athletic aspirations. However, he flourished with his parents’ unwavering support during challenging times and ultimately triumphed.

As a young athlete, numerous concerns arose about his future, but he consistently defied skeptics with every track appearance, from national to international meets.

Initially focusing on the 200 meters, Lyles eventually ventured into the 100 meters to demonstrate his versatility, which sparked new doubts. However, he silenced critics by becoming a World Champion in both categories, setting even loftier goals for the 2024 season.

While he was not a favorite to win the Olympic gold medal in the 100 meters in Paris, he astonished everyone at the Stade de France when he crossed the finish line in 9.79 seconds, defeating Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson by just 0.005.

Despite the impressive accolades from his excellent track and field career, the 27-year-old continues to receive internet hate. However, he has cultivated a mindset that prioritizes actions over words. Lyles recognizes that while he has detractors, he also boasts a legion of supporters ready to rally behind him during challenging times.