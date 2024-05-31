Noah Lyles vs. Kenny Bednarek – All You Need to Know about Their Past 200M Track Duels

The upcoming Olympics has made every track and field event interesting as athletes showcase their preparation for the big event. The 200-meter sprint category has sparked a lot of interest among athletes. Noah Lyles, an American track standout, has also made a bold boast as he prepares for his outdoor season, stating that he intends to break the long-standing 200-meter record.

However, the athlete has yet to begin his season in the category, which he will do at the USATF NYC Grand Prix on June 9. Lyles, on the other hand, has faced a competitor from his own nation, as Kenny Bednarek, who currently holds the 200-meter world lead, has sent a direct challenge to the track star.

The 25-year-old dominated the Doha Diamond League with a time of 19.67 seconds, making him the only athlete to break the 20-second barrier. This had a significant influence on the track community, as many now saw him as a direct contender to Lyles’ Olympic goal of securing the 19.10-mark.

Here’s a direct head-to-head comparison of the two-track stars in the 200-meter category:

Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek at the Back to the Track event

The two competitors initially shared a grid during the Back to the Track event at the National Training Center in Clermont, Florida. Despite the competitive grid, both demonstrated excellent performance, standing out from the other athletes. Lyles won the 200-meter race in 19.94 seconds, while Bednarek finished second in 20.19 seconds, establishing a fierce track rivalry.

Heading to the Tokyo Olympic season

The two track competitors met at the USATF Golden Games, and this time Bednarek was ready for Lyles after the last 200 meters. While Kenny had previously secured the 19.94 mark as his rival, Noah outperformed him with an astounding 19.90.

During the same season, the two athletes met again at the U.S. Olympic Trials, and they were aware of the significance of this event. The trip to Tokyo was on the line, and they both demonstrated their abilities; however, Lyles won by only 0.04 seconds, clocking 19.74, while Bednarek ran 19.78.

When they arrived at the Tokyo Olympics, the tables were flipped, as Kenny finished ahead of Noah in second place with a 19.68, while the other athlete ran at the same time as in the trials. They met for the final time in the 2021 season at the Prefontaine Classic when Lyles defeated Bednarek again with an astounding 19.52.

The season where the American record was broken

Following a successful Olympic year for Team USA, competitors were eager for the 2022 World Athletics Championships. However, prior to the annual event, Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek met at the Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships. This time, Lyles triumphed over Bednarek with a great win thanks to his 19.67-second split, while the other athlete fell down the list to fourth place.

The athletes also met at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, where they were on the same semi-final grid. Lyles and Bednarek also made it to the finals; however, they witnessed something unexpected in the sport. Noah smashed Michael Johnson’s long-standing American record with a stunning 19.31, and Bednarek finished second, but in a much slower time of 19.77.

For the final occasion in the 2022 season, they reunited on the grid at the Weltklasse Zürich, where Lyles won again with a 19.52, while Bednarek finished fifth with a 20.20.

The athletes’ last 200-meter sprint with each other

Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek only competed against each other in a 200-meter race twice during the 2023 season. Their first tournament where they shared a grid was the World Athletics Championships, where Kenny failed to make the podium, but Noah won gold with a stunning 19.52.

The sportsmen then clashed at the Weltklasse Zürich’s 200 meters, which was also their final time sharing a 200-meter grid, and Lyles once again triumphed over his track rival, clocking 19.80 seconds.