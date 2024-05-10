“This Is Just a Warm Up”: Kenny Bednarek Is Confident That the Best Is Yet to Come After Winning Gold at the World Relays 2024

Kenny Bednarek, an American track standout, was instrumental in Team USA’s success at the World Relays in the Bahamas. Despite the second leg being difficult he overcame it with excellent teamwork and his natural sprinting abilities. After securing the gold for USATF the athlete revealed that his team has a bright future ahead of them, as stated in a post-race interview on Instagram.

Bednarek has had a successful outdoor season in the lead-up to the Paris Olympics. He, like every other athlete, wants to win gold in Paris and offers his best at track meets.

The 25-year-old began his season at the UCF Knights Invite, where he won the 400-meter event. Bednarek has maintained his form since then, tying for gold with Noah Lyles in the Tom Jones Memorial and finishing first at the Kip Keino Classic. These victories came in the 100-meter event as he prepared for the World Relays.

His teammates in the Bahamas included Lyles, Kyree King, and Courtney Lindsey. All of the participants gave their all to win the gold medal in the 4×100-meter division, but Bednarek believes there is more to chase, as he says:

“I mean this is just a warm up. We’re not at our full potential yet and this is just the starting point. Running that fast this early is perfect hands off. I wouldn’t say perfect but we got a little bit more work to do but I think the sky is the limit this year.”

Team USA won the gold medal with an amazing 37.10 time and very good splits among the athletes. This also demonstrates that this specific 4×100-meter team is poised to compete at the Olympics, as team chemistry is at its best. Bednarek believes that while this is a promising start to the relay events, there is still work to be done in the following days as everyone will improve before arriving in Paris.

This year will be difficult for the group, but they are prepared to face it for their country and their personal track careers. Lindsey, Bednarek, and King’s synergy paid off, as Lyles crossed the finish line with an 8.88 split; however, these athletes are now preparing to compete in their individual heats at the Doha Diamond League.

Kenny Bednarek and fellow Team USA athletes set to run at Qatar

The Diamond League Tour has already included a number of famous athletes at events in Xiamen and Suzhou. The two-track meets provided thrilling track duels for both stadium-goers and those watching from home. Team USA athletes have already made headlines, and more action is set to unravel in Doha, Qatar. Kenny Bednarek, Kyree King, and Courtney Lindsey will join the eight-person 200-meter sprint grid.

Lindsey, a one-time NCAA champion, will be competing for the first time on Qatari territory; however, Bednarek will strive to improve on his silver medal from last year. Despite clocking an outstanding 20.11, the running star fell behind Fred Kerley in the finals at the Suheim bin Hamad Stadium. Many fans will be looking forward to the track event because it will be his first since winning gold in fashion at the World Relays.