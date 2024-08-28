“6 Year Old Me Would Be Proud”: Simone Biles Shows off Olympic Medals, Internet in Awe

Simone Biles has received numerous awards throughout her career. Although she had a difficult experience at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, she responded with full redemption, winning more medals in Paris. Recently, these hard-earned Olympic medals were prominently displayed on the American’s Instagram profile, leaving followers drooling over her talent.

The social media post featured several captivating photographs of the gymnast adorned in a pristine white dress, proudly displaying her Olympic medals. In the first photo, she’s seen playfully biting one of her medals from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Subsequent snapshots showcased all eleven of her Olympic accolades—seven gold, two silver, and two bronze—artfully arranged together, and Biles posed with them against an exquisite white background, which matched her elegant attire.

The American gymnast had her fair share of ups and downs throughout her gymnastics career, and she could not have imagined achieving medals at the pinnacle of the sport as a child, as she wrote:

“6 year old me would be proud “

As mentioned in the caption, Rachel Taylor took these photos, and many people were startled to see Biles in such a glamorous outfit.

“omg this photo shoot.”

Aside from the gymnast’s beauty, these images showcased Biles’ years of hard work, and one fan responded with a powerful statement.

“The Internet can hardly load, because of the weight of the photo “

Another fan was stunned by the gymnast’s appearance in the photos.

“A QUEEN!!I couldn’t love this more and you just look so FAB!!! “

American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin also left a statement for the gymnast.

“Proud and also in AWE”

While Biles’ numerous accolades demonstrate her successful career, it was not without its challenges. Despite winning gold at her debut Olympic Games in Rio in 2016, the athlete could not compete in Tokyo in 2021 owing to twisties.

The mental block prompted her to withdraw from the event, resulting in numerous controversies, and she did not compete in any professional meet until the 2023 season.

With a successful comeback in the events leading up to the 2024 Paris Olympics, Biles was able to reclaim her gold medalist status, winning three of them in the coveted event.