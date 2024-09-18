Simone Biles Shares Unique Details on Upcoming Episodes of Her Netflix Documentary: “Just Raw, Unfiltered”

Jun 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Simone Biles is interviewed during the U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY SportsJun 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Simone Biles is interviewed during the U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles: Rising made headlines when it premiered on Netflix on July 17. However, just two episodes were aired then, and the American recently shared details about the upcoming episodes, emphasizing that they will include more behind-the-scenes content and provide a raw and authentic portrayal of her time in the sport.

Before the debut of this incredible docuseries, viewers were notified that it would be divided into two halves for season 1.

The first two episodes, “Write Me Down in History…” and “I Will Not Be Broken,” summarized the hardships she experienced at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and how she overcame mental health issues before returning on the mat for the 2023 World Championships.

However, in an exclusive interview with ET, Biles revealed that the upcoming episodes, 3 and 4, would deliver considerably more content to the audience:

“Just raw, unfiltered. Um, it’s been so much fun because I don’t think people realize what goes on behind the scenes. So, to give a little bit of insight is really nice.“

The previous two episodes focused on her return to the sport, while the next two will present her fans with rare behind-the-scenes content from her time participating at the Paris Olympics. Biles also teased that the rest of the docuseries would soon be released.

She delightedly confessed that she had seen the upcoming episodes, especially episode 4, which had filled her with emotions. Biles’ fellow gymnasts, such as Joscelyn Roberson, had early access to the Netflix show.

Biles described how Roberson reached out to her, and they did a run-through of it. Aside from her excitement, the Olympian also stated the reason she wanted her followers to watch the docuseries:

“…it really is good, and I like to show that side of me because usually people only see that championing side of me, and to see this just raw, unfiltered is nice.“

Biles wanted to send a message to her followers via this Netflix documentary. She hoped these episodes would shift her audience’s opinion of her, allowing them to perceive her as more than just a championship-winning gymnast.

Even though Biles reestablished herself at the top of the sport, she was more focused on her other side, which she wanted her fans to learn about.

The Netflix documentary has already revealed several insights into the gymnast’s outstanding career and the hardships she experienced along the way. However, once the new episodes are aired, they will reveal even more about the Olympian.