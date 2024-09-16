“Pressure Is My Playground”: Fred Kerley Teases Promising New Season With Inspiring Message

Fred Kerley has been pursuing greatness every day, and with each race meet he gets through, he seems to be improving his timings. So far, he has had a successful season, and his recent bronze at the Brussels Diamond League was a pleasant achievement for both him and his fans. Also, the American sprinter has made big promises for the upcoming year.

Kerley frequently utilizes his social media platforms to motivate his followers with inspiring posts. His recent Instagram post showcased a dramatic position, likely from a photo shoot, with his silhouette enhanced by elegant lighting. He employed a black-and-white image as a significant element in his communication with his fans.

Fans expect 2025 to be an exciting year for several track and field athletes who are not only preparing for the World Championships at Tokyo but also gearing up for Michael Johnson’s marquee event- Grand Slam Track. The veteran recently announced that Kerley would also be a part of it, and it looks like the athlete had a promise to make, as he wrote in the post’s caption:

“When you look into my eyes, you’ll see pressure is my playground.”

Ever since the World Championships in Budapest last year, Kerley has taken it upon himself to prove his worth as a top-ranking athlete. Boosting his power in short-distance sprints, he has been growing increasingly better with his pace on the track and improved strategies. But that’s not all!

As someone who has been quite open to a good challenge, Kerley’s online banter with his teammate and good friend, Vernon Norwood, has often caused excitement among fans. Recently, the duo decided upon a challenge and were surprised when a third contender wished to join in.

Kerley, Norwood, and Letsile Tebogo might lock horns in the future

Kerley’s string of challenges aimed towards various athletes of different track and field categories, including his mate and fellow athlete Norwood. The duo have often bantered online over who could pull off the fastest 400m sprint and have even tried to justify their dominance over the category.

It all came down to the post-Olympics period when Kerley promised Norwood to see him next year on track for the event. And while the latter accepted the challenge, waiting to see how well his on-track rival fared, they had an unexpected interaction.

Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, who stunned in Paris with his pace, winning the gold in the 200m, wanted in on the challenge. Known for his incredible strategy on track, the athlete joined in on the banter online, replying to the post and asking if he could also participate. To this, he received a warm welcome from both, and fans were ecstatic about the potential collaboration between the three.