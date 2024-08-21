Sha’Carri Richardson Reveals Favorite Compliment and What Else She’s Fast at Besides Sprinting

The 2024 season has been incredibly eventful for Sha’Carri Richardson, with numerous competitions and her debut at the Olympics, where she won gold and silver. Despite all the praise and compliments she has received, what would she most like to hear?

In a candid rapid-fire question round with BBC Sport, Richardson indulged in some quick Q&A, revealing some unique quirks about her. From a nail check to unveiling what went on before races, she seemed quite relaxed and comfortable while talking about herself.

One of the questions she had the answer to was her favorite kind of compliment to receive. And Richardson did not hesitate when she responded to people complimenting on how she smelled.

“Oh my gosh I say this all the time. ‘You smell good’. If somebody tells me that I smell good…I can at least have a conversation for ten minutes with you.”

Richardson, being peppy and outgoing, was comfortable in social situations. Therefore, the particular compliment made sense, as she enjoyed interacting with people. However, her superfast speed might have also influenced her speech since one could observe how fast she spoke.

It turns out that this was a thing that people around her struggled with, and when BBC Sports asked her, she admitted that her teammates often couldn’t understand what she was talking about until she slowed herself down.

Her rapid speech wasn’t the only distinctive aspect of Richardson’s persona; her bold and unique sense of style also set her apart on and off the track.

Richardson being proud of her sense of style

Many have observed how Richardson has a sense of style that has grown iconic and is her most significant feature. Be it her hair, clothes, nails, etc., several have noticed how she wears them with a different kind of pride.

In an interview with Vogue, she addressed this and talked about some of her biggest inspirations behind the way she carried herself. It turns out that her grandmother and aunt had always encouraged her to let her true self shine.

Be it getting her nails done or her hair braided, they taught her the nuances of it and pushed her to carry it forward. Perhaps that’s why Richardson draws a lot of comparisons with track and field legend Florence Griffith Joyner.

People knew her for her style, her sparkly nails, and the zeal to win as many medals as she could sweep off. And looking at how the 24-year-old performed in Paris, one can already see a fashion trackstar in the making.