“So Much Growth and Adversity”: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Pens an Emotional Note After Hall of Fame Honor at Alma Mater

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone crosses the finish line to set the world record and win the women’s 400 meter hurdles in 50.65 during day 10 of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

The world has been in awe of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who not only broke her own records this season but also stunned at the Paris Olympics. She proudly wore her crown as she received her gold medals amidst loud cheers and applause. All of this amounted to an honorable gesture, and her alma mater, the University of Kentucky, was already on it.

The university’s athletic department recently inducted McLaughlin-Levrone into their Hall of Fame after her achievements took the world by storm.

While the 400m hurdles world record-holder spent just one year at the institution before going pro, she confessed in an acceptance speech that she owes her success to her college days.

Echoing her speech in a recent social media post, McLaughlin-Levrone shared some glimpses from her visit to the university. She met her old friends, including fellow Olympian Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, interacted with the institute’s students, and had a gala time with fellow Hall of Famers.

However, she highlighted both in her speech and her note how the University of Kentucky helped her push through adversities. The one year she spent there was quite transformative for the track sensation, and she credited the institute and the people with enabling her eventual Olympic dreams.

“Definitely bled blue while I was here, so much growth and adversity that led me to where I am now.“

Additionally, the University of Kentucky has always supported McLaughlin-Levrone throughout her journey. Coach Edrick Floréal, who is also responsible for training several star athletes, pushed her to be a better version of herself.

Ultimately, she loved staying true to her roots and taking pride in being a part of the university’s athletics team. Cheering for the Kentucky Wildcats, she resonated with the cheers and spirit of the college team.

“Once a wildcat, always a wildcat!“

McLaughlin-Levrone had a stellar run this season and is now taking the time to soak up some of the popularity before she returns to the hustle again.

With the recent controversy surrounding her eligibility for participating in the Diamond League, one might expect her to be in more leagues in the upcoming year.

She is guaranteed to make an appearance at Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track from April to September 2025. McLaughlin-Levrone was the first athlete to be signed with a contract, and now fans eagerly await her grand return, hoping for more shattered records.