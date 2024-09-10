Tara Davis-Woodhall Reflects on Husband Hunter’s Victory: “Knew He Was Going to Win”

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently spoke with People about her emotions as she watched her husband, Hunter Woodhall, become a Paralympic champion in Paris. She expressed confidence in her partner after seeing him prepare for this moment, showing their deep connection and trust.

The Stade de France provided Hunter with a significant challenge in the men’s 400m T62 sprint finals. However, with a time of 46.36 seconds, he reached the finish line first, claiming the glittering gold medal.

After winning the race, he was spotted running to his wife, Tara, and hugging her for quite some time. This was one of the most wholesome moments of the prestigious event. During the exclusive interview, the Olympic long jumper was asked about her emotions throughout the race, and she replied:

“Knew he was going to win.“

Tara was experiencing a range of emotions while watching her husband compete in the men’s 400m T62 finals. She could not grasp the scenario even though she believed he would win the race. Tara said they had always dreamed of this moment, and as everything unfolded in front of her, she exploded with joy.

“We’ve just been thinking about this moment for so long, so like, for it to be playing out in front of me, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s no going back now.‘”

Also, the 25-year-old clarified that she wasn’t focused on her long jump finals gold medal because she wanted to share the occasion with her husband. The two athletes eventually achieved their golds, but they celebrated them together.

Hunter received numerous congratulatory messages following his Paralympic gold medal victory. However, Noah Lyles, the current 100-meter Olympic champion, had a special message for his Paralympian friend.

Lyles being happy for his “bro”

Lyles is known for recognizing the accomplishments of many of his fellow Team USA competitors, who compete in different categories than the athlete.

Even though the Olympic Games were over, the 27-year-old was looking forward to the Paralympic Games results. However, when he saw Hunter win the gold medal, he went to X and replied to the NBC Olympics & Paralympics’ post:

“You already know this but I’m gonna say it again I’m so proud of you Bro!“

Lyles was delighted for his athlete friend, and while he knew he was proud of him, he wanted to congratulate him on his Paralympic success.