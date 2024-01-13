“I Knew…Something Was Wrong” Best Friend of Simone Biles Unveils Lesser Known Details From Her Tokyo Olympics Exit

Simone Biles is undoubtedly the most decorated American gymnast in history. Having 37 medals under her name from the Olympics and World Championships, Biles is the epitome of greatness. After making a solid comeback last year at Antwerp after her hiatus, there has been no stopping for the GOAT.

Advertisement

Now, the American prodigy is all set to make an impact at the Paris Olympics 2024. It was at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics when Biles previously performed and pulled out citing mental health issues aka twisties. Since then, it has been a roller coaster of a ride for the gymnast.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Biles while talking about various factors disclosed what her conversation with her best friend, Rachel Roettger was. Rachel and Biles have known each other since the age of six in a gymnastics class at her home in spring. Ever since, the duo have been close friends who looked out for each other.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C17gzR4O2S6/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Roettger noticed her best friend perform from home and mentioned that her face wasn’t nervousness, but worry. An average human watching from home probably chalked it up to nerves. However, Rachel felt otherwise and sensed something wrong with Biles.

“I knew right then and there something was wrong. I texted her, ‘Hey, what is going on? Are you okay?”

Anyone who knew Biles and the way she performed would know something wasn’t right. On a vault, Biles completed just one and a half of an attempted two-and-a-half twists and nearly fell when she landed. Soon after, she withdrew from the team competition. Biles, however, helped her team qualify for the all-around final and was the only athlete to qualify for the finals in all four individual events.

In response to her best friend’s text, Biles said ‘I’m not hurt, but I’m just going through some things.” Furthermore, during the interview Biles stated that she received endless criticism and people called her a “quitter.” Even upon hearing all of this, Biles ultimately decided that the only worthy fight was the one for her well-being.

Advertisement

Biles is now back and better than ever before. Recently, she also disclosed details about her participation in the 2024 Olympics and the reality behind it.

Simone Biles opens up about her plan for Olympics 2024

Earning four gold medals for her stellar performance at the world championship last year, Biles did not let her fans down. In a recent interview with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, Biles opened up about whether she’s appearing for the Paris Olympics or not. While she confirmed her attendance for the event, the gymnastics GOAT didn’t give us details on whether she’d be attending as an audience or a player.

“That’s the end goal. And I’ll be there, regardless of if I’m on the floor or if I’m in the stands… I hope I am on the floor.”

Post her stint at the Tokyo Olympics, Biles took a brief break from the sport. But she has recently been sharing her new tricks on the bars through her Instagram stories. For the Olympics, it will all depend on the selection process, but Biles keeps doing what she does best for herself and the team.