“Leave With a Piece of Gold”: Simone Biles Opens Up on Gold Over America Tour’s Ultimate Purpose

Simone Biles began the Gold Over America Tour immediately after the Paris Olympics, commemorating Team USA’s victory. The group included fellow Olympians, international gymnasts, and NCAA stars. While she and the troupe are still traveling cross-country to put on a great show, she recently revealed her true purpose of organizing the event and getting the show on the road.

The Paris Olympics marked a successful redemption for all the gymnasts involved in the team; be it the men who won an Olympic medal after years or be it the women who each pushed through their own hurdles to pull off a gold medal-winning show—all of them had stories to tell.

All this pushed Biles to brand the Gold Over America Tour as an outlet for the artists to creatively weave their stories through their skills. Her ultimate goal for the audience, however, was to experience a once-in-a-lifetime event that serves as a source of both entertainment and inspiration.

In a conversation with KCTV 5, Simone Biles opened up on her vision surrounding the event and what prompted her to organize it on such a big level. She revealed how she wanted to extend the celebrations since their win in Paris, and the tour provided the perfect platform for it.

“Every time we compete, we’re always thinking about ‘what’s next, what’s next, what’s next’. But the success that we had in Paris is like, ‘no, let’s celebrate this. Let’s drag this out as long as we can…and have fun doing it.'”

The Gold Over America Tour features several performances with dance and music, making it a concert-style show. Both young and old get into the groove with the gymnasts, who take time to interact with the audience. The experience is unmatched, and Simone Biles offers several chances for young gymnasts to get fired up and dance along, paving the way for some unforgettable moments.

“Everyone, I hope they leave with a piece of gold, and… everyone has something golden inside of them that’s ready to shine.”

The tour is not the only space where Biles has been a beacon of guidance and inspiration. Her advocacy towards mental health and proper self-care has triggered a movement amongst several athletes and aspiring gymnasts who have now vouched to take care of themselves more seriously.

Recently, a report also highlighted her contributions to women’s mental health across America. With Biles being openly vulnerable about seeking therapy, she ended up pushing several women to do so too. A true influencer in every aspect, she takes pride in being a trailblazer while continuing to have fun with the tour.