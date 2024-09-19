“Yall Was Always Playing”: Twanisha Terry Predicts an ‘Interesting’ Track Season After Calling Out Leagues for Increasing Rewards

Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track has emerged as a revolutionary event, attracting interest from several track icons due to its record-breaking purse. However, traditional track and field events are also beginning to raise the stakes, sparking debates among enthusiasts. Sprinter Twanisha Terry recently highlighted some discrepancies surrounding the subject.

It all started with the Wanda Diamond League’s announcement regarding its rewards and investments for the upcoming season. The organizers revealed they’re set to increase investments a third higher than in recent seasons. The league estimates a total expenditure of $270 million on athletes since 2010, and now the stakes will be higher.

But Terry pointed out a disheartening perspective on the news, if not more discouraging, for athletes who have participated in the league so far.

From the way she and several track and field enthusiasts see it, it almost feels like the leagues (the Wanda Diamond League, in this case) never raised the rewards and stakes until competition came in.

“See yall was always playing cause Where this money come from??!??“

Track meets like Athlos and the Grand Slam Track, which have now encouraged athletes to seek more compensation by offering the same harbor competition. These meets have athletes leaning towards participating in events that offer a larger purse by capping their rewards at a higher amount.

Terry also pointed out this as a prediction for the upcoming season, which will witness more events and increased rewards. The newer meets have set forth a chain of reactions, with several icons expressing their interest in participating in particular competitions. They do this to attract viewership and ensure that athletes receive their deserved prizes.

“Next track season will be very interesting, I can see athletes just going to whichever league personally suites them…“

After all, an event that allows athletes to pursue their passions and earn money is an ideal situation. Even if it means more rivalry, pushing oneself to the limits, and intense competition, it’s a trade-off that no one seems to mind. This growing enthusiasm for professional track and field events raises questions about their potential impact and reach.

Increased potential of track and field

The questions emerging here might pertain to viewership surrounding these events, particularly the Grand Slam Track. Recently, Johnson claimed that they had a television partner on board already, and their goal was to increase the audience and be as inclusive as possible, given their investments were crucial.

Interest in track and field has increased dramatically since the Olympics. Netflix is banking on the hype with the documentary Sprint, and several have even picked their favorite athletes to follow.

Although icons like Noah Lyles still believe there’s a lot of room for improvement, events like the Grand Slam Track might fill in the gap if organized properly.