“We Keep the Main Thing”: Fred Kerley Reveals Olympic Ambitions Ahead of Diamond League 2024

Many track enthusiasts are looking forward to the Diamond League in Xiamen during the Olympic season. The event will feature many famous track stars, including Fred Kerley. Before the event, the American track star, filled with excitement, shared his goals in a press conference on their X account, ahead of the Paris Olympics in July.

In the press conference, Kerley’s fellow Team USA athlete, Christian Coleman, was also present. The three-time world champion talks about his aspirations, as he also desires to prepare for the Paris Olympics.

Coleman shared how he is focusing on the 100-meter and 200-meter categories, as these are his specialities. The American track star is known for his short-distance sprints, and he wants to push himself to his full potential this season. When the Diamond League official asked the same question to Kerley, he confidently stated his goals, saying:

“I’m doing the 100m, 200m and 400m”

There was a moment of silence in the press conference after Kerley revealed his Olympic-season ambitions. However, when the official asked the track sensation again, he chuckled and denied it. Kerley only aims for the same categories as Coleman, but he has his main focus locked on the 100-meter category.

The athlete started his outdoor season at the Hurricane Invitational, where he claimed first place with ease. This race also filled him up with the confidence he needed this year.

Fred Kerley’s Olympic season until now

The 2024 season is very crucial for many athletes out there, as it will host the Paris Olympics in July. The athletes who are determined to go to the event have already prepared by attending various track meets. Fred Kerley started his 2024 season indoors, but he didn’t perform as he expected.

Noah Lyles even replaced the track star in the 4×400-meter relay race at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, which was a huge blow to him. However, Kerley didn’t stop his training and was determined to give the best he could in the outdoor season.

He attended the Hurricane Invitational and secured first place with an impressive 10.01-second performance. This win also shut down his critics and made his legion of followers hyped for the remainder of the season.