Branden Bordeaux Vs. Eddie Brahimir: Match Ends in a Draw at Power Slap 6 Between the Butcher and Spaghetti

The Power Slap 6 kicked off on February 9th and is now live at the fight capital of the world, Durango Casino & Resort in Las Vegas. The middleweight championship, with a weight range of 171–185 pounds, witnessed an impressive slap-fight between Branden ‘The Butcher’ Bordeaux and Eddie ‘Spaghetti’ Brahmir.

Before coming into today’s championship, Branden Bordeaux, from the USA, was unbeaten 2–0 and has combat sports experience in MMA and wrestling. Eddie Brahmir, on the other hand, from Canada, defeated A. Nuriddeen by a first-round TKO on 10/24/23 and has combat sports experience in wrestling, Muay Thai, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

In the second match of Power Slap 6, Eddie Spaghetti Brahimir was the winner of the coin toss and took the first strike. After both giving slaps at each other, the first round ended with a 28-28 score. The second round also witnessed a fair slap between the two. But Branden’s slap was a little palmy and less slapy, giving Eddie an advantage with the score ending at 28-28.

The final round saw some drama as Eddie Spaghetti was wobbly after the slap from Branden. Even after that, Eddie was not ready to give up and slapped as hard as he could to stay level in the competition. The final and third-round scores ended at 27–28. The final scores were announced, and the match was a majority draw after reconsidering. The reason for this was due to a penalty awarded to Branden.

Branden ‘the butcher’ would have won the match; however, his penalty cost him leading the match to a draw. Bordeaux is the number 4 ranked middleweight champion in the world; Brahimir, on the other hand, is the number 6 ranked middleweight champion in the world.

The entire match witnessed fair blows apart from that minor penalty from Branden. After the results were announced by the judges, the match was considered a draw. Branden was the favorite coming into the match with a -130 FAV. Eddie had an advantage in this match, coming into the match with a +100 DOG.

The fans got to see a match they came for in this round, as the two were neck to neck. It is yet to be known if the two will face off against each other shortly. However, one would want to go home victorious the next time.

Branden Bordeaux and Eddie Brahimir’s previous face-off at Power Slap

Season 2 of the Power Slap had 24 competitors, which included Brahimir and Bordeaux. The 5’11, 184-pound Brahimir lost to Bordeaux in Episode 5 in a three-round affair but did enough to be kept on the show. He then received a second chance in Episode 9 when he stopped American Amir Nuriddeen with his first blow. That earned him a spot on Friday’s card.

Bordeaux, on the other hand, had secured his spot in the competition by defeating Joe Landman, aka Slappy.