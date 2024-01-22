Power Slap League Rules: Everything You Need to Know About Points, Scoring, and More

When the name ‘Power Slap‘ is mentioned, it does not take eons for one to understand what this sport is all about. As the name suggests, it is a sport in which two people slap each other as hard as possible and try to win by points or knockout. The match is scored just as similar to the UFC and MMA point system, and combat sports fans would be aware of the same.

Though the Power Slap sport holds a harsh style of play, the organization has set up rules for the sport. The rules were approved by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell mentioned that there will be similar medical requirements, weight classes, and matchmaking to MMA. Other safety factors were also implemented by the commission for the athletes competing. Ahead of Power Slap 6, let’s dive deeper to learn the rules, scoring system, and other details of the league.

What are the rules of the Power Slap League?

In each Power Slap match, there will be two unarmed athletes. They must be 18 years of age. The promoter decides the number of rounds per match, but it cannot exceed ten rounds. During the competition, the promoter allows participants to have at least one corner or coach beside the stage. Corners and coaches can only provide verbal instructions to the athlete during the match and use a towel to wipe chalk from the athlete’s face.

During each match, there will be two competitors, a ‘striker’ and a ‘defender.’ The competitors have up to 30 seconds to wind up and slap an opponent and 30 seconds to recover. There will be three to five rounds in a slap fight. Competitors knocked down are given a 10-count from the referee to rise to their feet to prove they can continue. A winner will be finalized based on the countdown and the number of rounds.

Who strikes first?

The approach on who strikes first is pretty old school, as a coin toss or seeding technique will decide who gets to elect to slap or defend first.

Weight classes and Divisions in Power Slap

Currently, there are a total of five male weight classes. They are welterweight, middleweight, light heavyweight, heavyweight, and super heavyweight, which reflect the same as MMA. For female contestants, there is only one weight class that has been introduced, which is the featherweight class. However, there is a chance of more weight classes being added to this category in the future.

How does a round in Power Slap work?

In Power Slap, the number of rounds is determined by the format of the match. The minimum number of rounds is 3, while the maximum is 5. In each round, both the athletes are allowed to deliver a single strike to their opponent’s face. Once delivered, the opponent strikes back in return.

The offense gets thirty seconds to slap after conveying to the referee what swing they’ll be making contact with, while the defensive athlete has thirty seconds to recover. This thirty seconds is provided as a rest and recovery time, ensuring the safety of the athletes. The rules and regulations for Power Slap allot some time in between slaps to limit the damage at each event.

Scoring and Results of Power Slap League

The art of defense is lost in the sport of Power Slap. Athletes can train their necks, and chisel the jaw. But the reality is that the jaw is the knockout button. Just like boxing and MMA, Power Slap scores are based on a 10-point system. The criteria for judging will be based on the striker’s effectiveness, as well as the defender’s reaction and recovery time.

With the round winner scoring 10 points and the opponent scoring, 9, or less, the winner will be decided on KO, TKO, and points. If both competitors are still able to continue after the rounds are over, the judge’s scorecards are used to determine a winner. Whichever opponent has the upper hand during the matches, the results will be based on scorecards, knockouts, technical knockouts, no contest, technical decision, disqualification, and forfeit.

Fouls of Power Slap

Just like every other sport, Power Slapping also comes with a set of fouls in the game. An athlete’s brain isn’t programmed to be aware or see a slap coming. The athletes instead need to prepare themselves mentally to see the slap coming and take it. Flinching, stepping, blocking and delay of the game are fouls for the defensive party.

Furthermore, just like the striker has fouls, the offense too has fouls, which are clubbing, punching, illegal wind, and delay of the game are all fouls for the offensive party. The athletes must inform the referee when they’re going to swing the slap as much of a slap as possible.

Judges will at the end determine who won the match by how well they slapped and how well they took the slaps on defense. Factors like the athlete’s stability, recoverability, and reactions are taken into account when scoring. The ten-point scoring system comes into play here.

For fans who are interested in the sport and are eager to watch the upcoming season, Power Slap 6, it’s best to be familiarized with the rules. The matches will be streamed online from February 9th, 2023, for free.