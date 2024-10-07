“It’s Okay to Take a Break”: Kenny Bednarek Issues Crucial ‘Reminder’ About Mental Health

Jun 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kenny Bednarek wins 200m heat in 20.28 during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mental health is a crucial subject for several athletes who have dedicated a significant portion of their lives to the sport they love. Track and field athletes like Kenny Bednarek have been advocates for prioritizing resting and recovering for both the body and the mind.

Recently, the Wisconsin native aired his thoughts in a post on X, where he issued a reminder for others. Currently utilizing his off-season to rest and recharge, Bednarek felt that it was necessary to take a break for one’s mental well-being.

Any kind of sport would require a certain amount of mental work, which would mean a busy brain and a worked-up physique. For a sport like sprinting, Bednarek knows that a significant amount of mental prep goes into it to ensure the athlete is fully locked in on focus during racing. At that time, if one suffers from mental health issues, a lot could go wrong.

Therefore, just as muscles need a break to grow stronger and bigger, he reminded people that the mind also needs some rest to reset and heal.

“Just a reminder – It’s okay to take a break, to feel overwhelmed and to reach out for help. Prioritize your mental health, always.”

Bednarek has always been open about mental health conversations, especially around his battle with ADHD. Currently, he’s one of the leading contenders to battle on an international stage for track and field events. Therefore, conversations like these would open up the gateway to making mental health resources more accessible.

Just a reminder – It’s okay to take a break, to feel overwhelmed and to reach out for help. Prioritize your mental health, always. — Kung Fu Kenny (@kenny_bednarek) October 6, 2024

Meanwhile, since it has been his off-season after an eventful Paris Olympics and successful Diamond Leagues, it is safe to say that the sprinter seems prepared for more. The upcoming track and field timeline will witness some of the most exciting competitions for both athletes and the audience.

Not only does Bednarek stand a compelling chance at the World Championships in Tokyo, but he also will be an integral member of track veteran Michael Johnson’s newest venture, Grand Slam Track.

A recent announcement confirmed the sprinter’s participation as an on-contract athlete in the 200m sprint. Building up hype while taking care of his mental health throughout the journey, Bednarek hopes to pass on some words of wisdom while showcasing his prowess to the world.