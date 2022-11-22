STB 556 Warzone 2.0 Best Class Loadout: Laserbeam Loadout with High Damage

The STB 556 in Warzone 2.0 requires recoil-controlling attachments that turn it into a laserbeam. Here is the class loadout for the best AR.

The STB 556 is the best in its class, with only a few flaws. With the attachments we will put on it, the gun will; become a no-recoil beast that can combat long-range and dominate short-range. The damage this gun inflicts is high. That is why, with this loadout, we will aim to increase the range and accuracy. Let us look at the class setup.

No Recoil STB 556 Loadout in Warzone 2.0: Destroy Enemies in Long-Range Gunfights



The First Attachment we will equip is the SZ Holotherm Optic due to its clear sight. The iron sight for this gun can be a problem for longer ranges. That is why putting a clear Optic as the SZ can help with precise aiming. You can unlock the SZ Holo by getting the PDSW 528 at Level 12. An Underbarrel like the FTAC Ripper is necessary for controlling this gun’s recoil. It will help control the spray when you’re firing continuously in longer ranges. You can unlock this attachment by getting the Lachmann 762 to Level 6.

Next is the Harbinger D20 Muzzle which you can unlock by getting the STB 556 to Level 18. This silencer will let you sneak around without being noticed. Additionally, this attachment also increases the range and bullet velocity of the weapon. The 24.4” Breun S-620 Barrel is an excellent combination with this silencer since it further increases the range and bullet velocity for this weapon, giving you more control over longer ranges.

The last attachment we will go for is the Bruen TS-30 Comb, increasing the weapon’s stability while reducing the recoil. These are all the attachments for the gun. In all, this is a long-range beast with a slight drop-off in Mobility. A Victus SMR Sniper or a Lachmann Sub will do great as a Secondary weapon for this Loadout.

