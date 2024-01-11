Adin Ross Conducts a Surprising Experiment on Stream, Proves That a Girl and a Guy Cannot Just Be Friends

Adin David Ross recently invited one of his female friends on his Kick livestream, made her call one of her guy friends, and conducted a weird experiment to prove that a girl and a guy can never be just friends. For a brief context, Adin Ross is currently one of the leading live streamers in the industry popular enough to be considered the face of the Kick live streaming platform.

The streaming sensation is known for his strange, surprising, and mostly controversial content involving interviews, experiments, confrontations, gambling, and more. Likewise, a short portion of his recent Kick Livestream turned out to be one such experiment. The streamer had invited one of his female friends to get featured on his stream, and he explained to her about his experimental intentions of finding out if a guy and girl could be just friends or if guys would accept to sleep with a friend if given a chance. Within moments, he made her call one of her guy friends and ask if they could cuddle to prove the point.

Interestingly, the experiment went exactly the way Adin had pictured. The female friend explained to the guy how she was feeling low at that moment and wanted to go over to his house to cuddle. The answer turned out to be a major shock as the guy friend stated, “Yeah, why not, sure.” However, once the girl explained the experiment the guy made a complete 360 and stated, “What does cuddling have to do with f*cking?”

All girls are the same Would you let your girl have guy friends? pic.twitter.com/Kgx0DSfIUk — AdinUpdate (@AdinUpdate) January 11, 2024

However, this was not the end of the shocking discovery. When Adin Ross took over the call explaining the situation, the guy left Adin and all his viewers shocked beyond belief as he stated, “No, no, I wouldn’t f*ck brother, cuddling is different, I cuddle little girls all the time!” The online community was left in disbelief at the incident as people explained there was no way this was true.

Helll nah — Slayer (@ItsHizbullah) January 11, 2024

Hell fucking no — JDZ (@JaydeezHD) January 11, 2024

Has Adin Ross already broken up with his girlfriend

Adin Ross has been in several relationships during his live-streaming career, and he last broke up with Pamela “Pamibaby” Gheriafi, in October 2022. Following the breakup, Adin was linked with other streamers, but eventually it was clear that he was interested in Demisux, a live streamer and gamer.

Adin and Demi confirmed their relationship publicly on New Year’s Day 2024, and although they seemed happy initially, the community wasn’t a big fan of the couple. Unfortunately, shortly after the two confirmed their relationship, they got into an argument when Adin accused Demi of leaking an image of his new car before the official reveal. The Kick streamer took the matter pretty seriously and forced her to leave his house immediately.

Adin Ross makes his girlfriend Demisux cry after telling her to fly home following the leak of his new car on stream pic.twitter.com/bIDwnOYbXN — Liutauras (@Liutauras_) January 9, 2024

Although Demi protested the move and asked to stay the night, Adin turned her down, stating, “That’s not my problem, You are gonna figure it out.” Moreover, once Demisux left the room he exclaimed, “Whatever, I don’t give a f*ck, f*ck that b*tch.” Later, Adin even explained the decision he had taken and clarified how he made sure Demisux went to the airport to catch a flight out of his city. However, fans are not quite sure if they had really broken up or if it was a prank for content.