“He was not talking about any of us” – Adin Ross decides to confront Kai Cenat on stream because he supposedly dissed Adin Ross in his diss track

Kai Carlo Cenat recently appeared in a song named “AMP FRESHMAN CYPHER.” Adin David Ross reacted to the song on live stream, and his live stream chat thinks that a specific portion of the song was to diss Adin Ross himself. But Adin Ross does not seem to support that.

Adin Ross is one of the top-rated live streamers and YouTubers in the world today. After Kai Cenat’s diss track, his fans felt Adin Ross was dissed in the song. So Adin Ross listens to the song and decides for himself.

Adin Ross also calls Kai Cenat to ensure he was dissed in the diss track. Let’s dive in to see what Adin Ross thinks about the song, and Kai Cenat answered Ross’s question.

Adin Ross decides to confront Kai Cenat on stream after he supposedly dissed Adin Ross in his diss track

The “AMP FRESHMAN CYPHER” song featured Kai Cenat. His portion in the song is being told to be a diss track. Adin Ross listens to the song on stream and notices that his stream chat states Kai Cenat was dissing Adin Ross.

Adin being doubtful, calls Kai Cenat to make sure of who he is dissing. He tells Kai Cenat that he was watching the cipher song and asks him if he was dissing him in the song. But Kai Cenat is quick to answer that he targeted that at nobody. Kai Cenat also adds that Adin Ross was like his brother.

He hangs up and tells the streaming chat that either the people in the chat folded ASAP Rocky or Kai did not talk about them. Adin proceeds to ask the chat which one was right. He states that he genuinely believed him and did not think Kai targeted anyone.

Adin Ross specifies on stream that people do not realize something about Kai and that he knows people talk a lot about him. But Adin adds that Kai checks up on him and that he and Silky contacted Adin in Miami. But nobody else did, not even a single person. Adin Ross states that he is being honest and adds that Kai Cenat hits him up every time he is in Miami.

According to Adin Ross, his fans love to hate Kai. But he says at the end of the Kai is doing big things, and he constantly checks up on him.

