Adin Ross Elon Musk: How Did Tesla’s Owner React to Adin Ross Shooting His Own Cybertruck

Tesla’s owner Elon Musk recently reacted to Adin David Ross’s crazy experiment on his new Tesla Cybertruck. Adin Ross is known for his huge car collection comprising several sports and luxury vehicles. The Tesla Cybertruck turned out to be his latest addition to the $2 million car gallery.

Adin Ross is one of the first few people to get his hands on the Tesla Cybertruck. Although he had already run a couple of indoor tests on the Cybertruck upon its arrival, Ross wanted to take it up a notch. During the streamer’s recent Kick live stream, he took his new pick-up truck to a shooting range and tested its durability against some real ammo.

According to Tesla, the Cybertruck is made using 3 mm stainless steel alloys which makes the truck almost indestructible and bulletproof up to a 9mm shot. Interestingly, to test the theory out, the Face of Kick.com collaborated with his close friend, Nermin “Cheesur” and took turns to shoot at the Cybertruck. The Cybertruck stood up to its reputation since it was able to withstand several rounds.

Adin was excited and thereby took to his X (Twitter) account to share his thoughts. He tagged Elon Musk and wrote, “Shot up my Tesla Truck today. It’s definitely bulletproof. I love this truck. Thanks, Elon.” Just minutes later, it came to be a huge surprise for Adin and his fans when Elon reacted to the experiment and commented, “Nice” on Adin’s Twitter post. Adin was further quick to respond with a red heart emoji. Unfortunately, the happiness was not long-lived. Turns out one of the shots fired by Cheesur made it through the 3mm plating.

Did Adin Ross ask Elon Musk for a new Cybertruck?

After Adin, Cheesur got his turn to ammo test the Tesla Cybertruck. Unfortunately, after several rounds, one of his bullets went through the steel body panel. People were confused and shocked as Adin shouted, “Stop, stop, it went through.” Although Cheesur apologized, Adin insisted that Cheesur had to pay for the damage and it would come out of his allowances.

Upon further investigation, they found out that the whole door that got shot was jammed shut. However, it was impressive that the bullet did not get through to the passenger’s side. Adin Ross was unhappy with the incident and proceeded to do the unexpected. He asked Elon Musk to provide him with a brand-new truck since it was damaged. The streamer smoothly finessed the situation and stated, “Elon, listen, bro, I need a new truck. Elon, please I need a new truck, bro… I am begging you, bro, please… Bro, I love this car, you know what I mean.”

While it was damage he and Cheesur inflicted upon the Tesla Cybertruck, it was still an unforeseen situation. Since the truck is advertised to withstand such bullets, it still went through. And that puts the company at shame of false advertisement. So it might be one of those situations where Elon sends a new one to Adin Ross. But there is total radio silence over the internet from Elon Musk’s side. Whether Elon sends a new truck as compensation or not is simply in his hands now.