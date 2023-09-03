“How did a midget just take me out, dude” – N3on got taken down by a dwarf during a fun and friendly brawl

Rangesh “N3on” Mutama is a YouTuber and Twitch live streamer who has risen to prominence recently. His NBA 2k content and collaborations with other prominent YouTube and streaming stars have helped him gain stardom. Recently, a clip from his YouTube video went viral where he was taken down by a dwarf in a friendly brawl.

N3on is currently seen collaborating with a number of popular streamers like Sneako, Fousey, and Island Boys. But he almost reached a breaking point in his career when he was assaulted by a bunch of men a couple of weeks ago. As a result of which, he was on the verge of quitting YouTube and live streaming.

Although a few other streamers and online personalities agreed to train him physically, N3on is yet to respond to such offers. However, him getting beaten by a dwarf might change how things are at present. Let’s dive in to understand the bizarre situation.

A dwarf takes down N3on during a friendly and fun fight

N3on in one of his latest YouTube uploads titled “N3on Wrestles a Dwarf” was very excited to wrestle a small person. The age of the dwarf was revealed to be 44 while he was only 19 and frail. Things took an unexpected turn in the video when the small person turned out to be pretty strong.



As soon as the fight starts N3on pleaded, “Please don’t hurt me, man, Please don’t hurt me”. Yet, the small person picked N3on up on his shoulder and completely pinned him to the ground. Naturally, the streamer could not move when pinned down on the grass with the dwarf on top of him. Hence, once N3on knew he was defeated, he accepted his fate and said, “You are so fat, get off me dude, get off, I am tapping man”. He was surprised at how a midget was able to take him out with ease.

The clip of the small person taking down N3on was uploaded on X (Twitter). The clip attracted a ton of reactions. Twitter users were worried about N3on getting embarrassed everywhere he went. Some accepted the fact that he needed some training to get stronger. The community also called out Andrew Tate to provide him with the training he immediately needed.

N3on needs some serious strength training

Not only his fans but multiple popular content creators have accepted that N3on is in need of some serious physical and strength training. Immediately after N3on was bullied and assaulted by a couple of men, Andrew Tate offered him help and asked the streamer to join him for physical training in Romania.

Adin Ross responded to the help Andrew Tate offered and stated that N3on needs to accept it. Such help could help change his life forever. Although N3on thanked Andrew for the offer he provided there is no official confirmation of him going to Romania and joining him for the training. Most people in the community were quite certain that N3on’s assault video was completely fake and asked if Andrew Tate was too dumb to understand that.

