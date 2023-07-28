Everything to know about upcoming Terminator X Fortnite collaboration

Fortnite and Terminator franchises will collaborate again to bring new skins and items to the game store. According to previous leaks, this collaboration will bring themed character skin, back bling, and a glider.

The Terminator X Fortnite collaboration also happened in the past, which brought T-800 and Sarah Connor into the online game. This time players will have the chance to acquire a new skin featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger in the flesh.

Epic Games officially revealed their upcoming Fortnite partnership with the movie franchise but kept their lips sealed on what to expect. To answer those questions, we have assembled this article with all our information about the collaboration.

Fortnite will add three new items with the Terminator collaboration

Even though Epic Games have made an official reveal regarding the upcoming crossover, nothing has been shared in detail. However, leakers have a step ahead to showcase the upcoming items in the shooter game. In regards to the Terminator collection, three different things will be added and are as follows:

Terminator (Exclusive in-game Outfit)

(Exclusive in-game Outfit) Skynet Llama (Metal themed Back Bling)

(Metal themed Back Bling) HK-Aerial (VTOL Aircraft themed Glider)

As per leaks, the Terminator skin will have selectable variants in Fortnite that haven’t surfaced online yet. The Back Bring and Glider will have only one variant and be themed on chrome metal. Additionally, it is not known whether these skins will be available in a bundle or sold separately.

In the recent Chapter 4 Season 3 update, Fortnite collaborated with Futurama to introduce show-related characters into the game. This included Bender, Leela, and Fry, the cartoon show’s main characters. Due to this recent significant collaboration, there are chances that the Terminator will be introduced in Chapter 4, Season 4, which is only one month away. Nonetheless, all the items mentioned above will be added to the game.

All you need to know about the upcoming Terminator X Fortnite collaboration: