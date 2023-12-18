“Adin You’re Too Famous” – Drake Refuses To Raid Adin Ross Because of His Popularity

Drake, a legendary singer and rapper from Canada, and currently also a Kick streamer recently refused to raid Adin David Ross upon request claiming the streaming sensation is too popular to get raided. For a brief context about his popularity, Adin Ross is currently one of the most popular Kick streamers hiking to become the first person to hit 1 million followers on the platform. He is also a favored personality by the owners of Kick.com with the power to charge on behalf of the company.

Advertisement

Drake has been recently seen streaming a lot apart from his music career. Although he is known and disliked for his on-stream gambling content, he acquired more than 120k followers in almost no time. The OG singer, during his recent live-stream, decided to raid a new and upcoming streamer and was seen browning through Kick in search of the lucky one thereby allowing him/her to experience and enjoy the spotlight.

Adin Ross being one of his close friends decided to request a raid from the singing sensation but deliberately got rejected. Drake stated, “Adin, you are too famous, I am not raiding your sh*t, shoutout to Adin Ross though”. The streamer was in shock at the response and he further added, “What the f*ck, bro, What the f*ck, what are talking about, bro what!”. Drake was in search of a streamer with much-needed popularity and publicity and not a well-established streaming sensation with absolutely no need for more viewers thereby the reason behind the rejection.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/scubaryan_/status/1736589014893785181?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The popular rapper instead chose a gaming and gambling streamer named Tee “snoh” with just a little more than 20k followers on Kick for his raid party. Moments after getting accepted for the raid, there was a bright smile on the new streamer’s face as she went on to dance showing her excitement. She proceeded to thank Drake for his generosity and stated, “Oh my god, thank you so much for the host, Oh my god, I am literally shaking and I don’t know what to do, Thank you…, I don’t know what to say I am so nervous and I am about to cry right now…”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/XOsnoh/status/1736593609367994839?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans surprisingly agreed with Drake’s decision to not raid Adin Ross

It was to everyone’s surprise that the community was in full acceptance and delighted with Drake’s selection and stated that Snoh was very much in need of exposure, unlike Adin Ross. Adin Ross has become one of the popular friends of Drake recently. The streamer has been seen streaming and gambling, and having friendly conversations over the call recently. So the music sensation choosing a random streamer for his raid despite Adin’s request could be considered a huge act of generosity from Drake.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/InMyRange/status/1736589360051499339?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ColossusVs/status/1736594001162051606?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Netizens explained how Adin Ross was too popular to require a raid. They claimed Drake calling him “Too famous” should be enough of an achievement for Adin Ross. Twitter users also mentioned how they would never choose Adin for a raid considering his popularity. On the other hand, fans were happy for snoh, stated she much deserved the raid and asked her to enjoy the opportunity. Commenters stated the streamer was directly blessed by Drake and nothing less.