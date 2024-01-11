IShowSpeed Thought “The Phenomenon” R9 Is Crisitano Ronaldo’s Father

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr., a well-known Twitch broadcaster, recently visited Brazil and immersed himself in the country’s rich soccer culture. During the trip, the teenage YouTuber created a diss track on the Argentine soccer icon Lionel Messi and later got to lift “The Phenomenon” Ronaldo Nazario’s Ballon d’Or.

Ronaldo Nazario needs no introduction, as he is one of the best strikers to grace the football pitch. He led Brazil to World Cup glory twice, for which he was also awarded with two Ballon d’Ors. However, new soccer fans often think this Brazilian legend is related to the Portuguese and Al Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo, which is not surprising as both players share the same name.

IShowSpeed asked R9 if he’s Cristiano Ronaldo’s dad.. pic.twitter.com/6lRCmO9Dd5 — Speedy Updates (@SpeedUpdates1) January 10, 2024

The 18-year-old streamer was also among those fans who thought both the Ronaldos were related. Hence, when he finally got to meet the Brazilian striker, he took this opportunity to ask if the 46-year-old was the father of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner Christiano Ronaldo.

“Bro, are you Ronaldo dad? You got the same name as [Cristinao] Ronaldo. Are you like Ronaldo’s dad?”

However, the former Inter Milan star had a hard time understanding what Speed was trying to say. In fact, he even once thought the American youngster possibly wanted to know if he had kids. However, the Brazilian finally concluded with the claim that he was “the first Ronaldo.”

Fans remember a hilarious moment from when IShowSpeed bought Ronaldo Nazario on FIFA

IShowSpeed questioning The Phenomenon R9 about his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo reminded fans of the time when he originally came to this conclusion. The YouTube streamer often plays EA FC (formerly known as FIFA) titles on his livestream. Once when he was playing FIFA 22 on stream, the Ohio-based streamer decided to add his soccer idol CR7 to his Ultimate Team squad.

The 18-year-old searched for the Portuguese on the Transfer Market. However, Speed was unaware of Brazilian Icon Ronaldo, and chose him over Cristiano. Seeing the Phenomenon instead of the Ronaldo he knew, the young streamer was confused. Moreover, due to his lack of knowledge about the sport and its history, he concluded that Icon Ronaldo is possibly the father of CR7.

Fans found this to be quite amusing and some even jokingly claimed the Brazilian is the “father” of Speed’s soccer idol, as his skills are superior to the Portuguese striker. As for the Brazilian having any kids, he has two sons and two daughters. As a matter of fact, the Phenomenon’s eldest son, Ronald Lima, is a famous Brazilian DJ.