After 21 Savage, Kai Cenat Scams Adin Ross for $500,000

Kai Carlo Cenat III shocked his fans recently as he pulled the same marked card scamming trick as 21 Savage on Adin David Ross and won $500,000. Adin Ross is a popular and wealthy Kick streamer known for his collaborations with top-tier personalities. However, a certain percentage of his attempts tend to turn wasteful because of his clumsiness.

Something similar happened a couple of weeks back during his collaboration stream with the popular rapper 21 Savage. Although a vast majority of the stream went well, things went southwards during a gambling session with the rapper. They had agreed to a $400,000 bet but unfortunately, the rapper claimed the victory. Moments later, there was a massive turn of events when a guy from Adin’s team revealed how some of the cards used in the game were marked. Upon realizing of getting scammed, Adin Ross refused 21 Savage’s victory and asked 21 Savage to return the money.

It came as a surprise recently when Kai Cenat pulled the same scamming trick on Adin Ross. The award-winning Twitch streamer had received packaged decks of marked cards via parcel service. After reading the instructions and understanding how the trick works, he went ahead and called various people to playfully scam them on-stream. The Face of Kick fell into the trap and lost $500,000 upon Kai’s victory.

However, it is important to note that Kai Cenat did not scam Adin Ross or ask him to pay the money. It was just fun in games as he went ahead and revealed the secret of his winning. Knowing the friendship they share, there is no way Kai would scam Adin.

Adin Ross never learns from his mistakes

Kai Cenat had received a package of a pre-marked deck of cards. Inside the packaging, the company had given a sample card with instructions on how to identify the cards. According to the instructions, the cards had the number camouflaged on the corners of the front side of the card. Therefore, while playing, the person can easily identify the card thereby making it easy to cheat and scam in gambling games.

While Kai Cenat was choosing his card from the table spread, he could be clearly seen taking his time and looking for the camouflaged numbers. This was the same while Adin was facing 21 Savage. The rapper was also seen looking for a suitable card from the spread on the table. Although Savage did not use the same pre-marked cards as his cards had scratches on them, the trick remains pretty similar.

Looking at Adin Ross’s current streak of gambling fails, the streaming sensation is simply an artist when it comes to being scammed. The online community was confused as to how Adin Ross could be so gullible. They realized and were surprised that this was the second time the streaming sensation was successfully scammed in card gambling just within a month. Fans asked how this was even possible and claimed Adin was too nice for his own good.