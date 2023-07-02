FIFA 23 Gianfranco Zola Shapeshifters Icon SBC: How to claim this Italian legend in Ultimate Team?

EA Sports introduced the Gianfranco Zola Shapeshifters Icon SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Fans now have the opportunity to get their hands on a new Icons card. So, here is everything they need to know before obtaining this new in-game item.

The Shapeshifters is a unique FIFA 23 Ultimate Team campaign, as it not only upgrades the stats but also provides new skills, traits, and positions. The Italian legend Gianfranco Zola is the latest addition to this new in-game campaign.

The Italian legend is one of the greatest attackers in soccer history. Hence, EA Sports already gave a tribute to his playing days with three high-rated Icon cards. But they recently included him in the Shapeshifters Icon series. But this new FUT card is now available as an exclusive reward for a Squad Building Challenge.

About the FIFA 23 Gianfranco Zola Shapeshifters Icon

The Italian soccer legend already has three high-rated Icon cards. But they don’t come closer to the Shapeshifters Icon card that EA Sports recently presented to him. This new Gianfranco Zola Shapeshifters Icon card has a rating over 94 with the following new stats:

Pace – 93

Shooting – 95

Passing – 94

Dribbling – 96

Defending – 60

Physicality – 84

The Gianfranco Zola default FUT Icon cards feature him as a Center Forward (CF). However, his new Shapeshifters Icon card presents him as a Central Attacking Midfielder (CAM), who can also play as a Left Midfielder (LM) and Left Winger (LW). Additionally, this special FUT card has a 4-Star Weak Foot and 5-Star Skills. With these stats and abilities, this card is the best option to dribble past the opposition’s defense and score goals.

How to complete this TOTY Icon SBC?



The FIFA 23 developers didn’t go easy on the fans with this new Gianfranco Zola Shapeshifters icon SBC. They divided this Squad Building Challenge into six segments, where they would have to build squads of eleven players while following some requirements to get this new special FUT card.

Born Legend

This squad should consist of eleven Rare players.

The players should be of Bronze quality.

Rising Star

This squad should consist of eleven Rare players.

The players should be of Silver quality.

On a Loan

The players should be of Gold quality.

The Magic Box

At least one Chelsea player should be part of this team.

The team’s overall rating should be above 86.

Squadra Azzurra

At least one Italian player should be part of this team.

The team’s overall rating should be above 88.

League Legend

At least one Premier League should be part of this team.

The overall team rating should be above 88

Fans might spend over 300,000 FUT coins in the Transfer Market to build the fodder for this SBC. Undoubtedly, this is a massive amount to spend on an in-game challenge. So, fans can complete this SBC with fewer coins by using spare cards from their collection. They can play Ultimate Team matches to get more coins and cards to complete it.

FIFA 23 fans should complete this FIFA 23 Gianfranco Zola Shapeshifters Icon SBC before developers remove it from Ultimate Team. If they are done with this in-game challenge, they can check everything related to the Gianluigi Buffon Premium Shapeshifters SBC by clicking here.