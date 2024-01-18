“I Don’t Know What the Point Is to Ruin My Sh*t” – N3on Claims Adin Ross Is Conspiring With Vitaly to Ruin His Career

Rangesh “N3on” Mutama had recently set up for a boxing fight between Vitaly “Vitalyzdtv” Zdorovetskiy and Bryce Hall only for it to get canceled. However, N3on took the situation personally and dragged Adin David Ross into the picture thereby claiming he had teamed up with Vitaly to sabotage his career. For a brief context, N3on is a trending but highly controversial streaming personality known for his chaotic and disrespectful behavior.

Advertisement

He had organized a boxing fight with Bryce Hall, a TikTok star and an amateur and bare-knuckle boxer against Vitaly, a YouTuber with very limited experience in boxing. However, there was a massive turn of events when the YouTube star went on to grab a water bottle and try to empty it on N3on during a chill conversation at the event location. Surprisingly, the controversial streamer had a quick response snatching the bottle and drenching Vitaly in water.

The situation escalated even worse when the YouTuber smashed N3on’s phone and as an act of revenge, the streamer grabbed Vitaly’s cameraman’s phone leading to a quarrel between them. Owing to an increase in chaos, the event was brought to a halt to ensure the safety of the personalities with them leaving the boxing gym. On the way back, N3on proceeded to blame Adin Ross for the unfortunate situation owing to personal reasons. He stated, “The person who set all that up to happen with the Vitaly sh*t was Adin…I don’t know what is the point to ruin my sh*t. I mean if that is what you want man, only nice to you but it’s cool…”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/stepp2k/status/1747842026169905324?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

For a better understanding of the accusation, it is important to know that Adin Ross had helped N3on acquire fame. It was after N3on became friends with controversial and unaccepted creators and started a relationship with Samantha “Sam” Frank that Adin cut himself loose from the friendship. Adin explained how N3on had changed for the worse and therefore he had no interest in working together. Since then, there has been a quiet but constant battle between the two.

Although a few fans called Adin weird for doing this, a major chunk claimed Adin would not have had a hand in this. A commenter questioned why would Adin ruin N3on’s career as he was the one to build it while a few others commented “W Adin.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/coolk_idtim/status/1747856431880019985?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Vitaly claims Adin Ross had no hand in the event getting canceled

Shortly after N3on had presented his views on how Adin Ross conspired with him, Vitaly jumped in to state the facts. According to the YouTube star, Adin had nothing to do with the change in events. He explained his claims by stating, “What? Adin did not set any of this up bro, that was all my idea, Adin did not have anything to do with that stuff, stop f*cking blaming others, bro.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1747865237884170243?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Vitaly proceeded to swear on everything that he and Adin never spoke about the events that took place. Moments later, he opened up about the truth. According to Vitaly, it was his personal decision because he had to choose between Adin’s or N3on’s boxing card and he had to reach for the better. He stated, “Adin offered me to fight on his card, will I fight on Adin’s card or N3on’s bro?…there is a big difference between that, guys.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DylVibez/status/1747865750671339846?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/its_yennez/status/1747865288631017681?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, there was a clash in varied thoughts in the community. While a portion of people were sure that Adin was behind this chaos. People also claimed that Adin Ross was never innocent and suggested that he should be canceled. On the other hand, fans found no reason for Adin to pull this move and mentioned it should have been Vitaly’s personal decision to choose Adin over N3on.