N3on Asks Antonio Brown if He Slept With Former Teammate Tom Brady’s Ex-Wife

Rangesh “N3on” Mutama and Antonio Brown, two of the most controversial figures in their field, collaborated in the former’s recent livestream. The 19-year-old streamer decked up in football gear to learn NFL skills from the former wide receiver. However, the livestream took a unique turn when the streamer asked about one of Brown’s biggest controversies.

In the latest livestream, N3on questioned Brown if he slept with his former Tampa Bay teammate Tom Brady’s ex-wife. The question stumped the 35 year old and he even tried his best to avoid it. However, once N3on pressed further, he eventually replied, “You can’t ask a man about his needs.” Following Brown’s answer, N3on’s friend Chibu questioned why the former wide receiver was interested in another man’s dad.

Those who don’t follow the NFL might not be aware of the controversy around Antonio Brown sleeping with Tom Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. In late 2022, a social media post from Brown went viral, where the former wide receiver was in bed with a blonde woman covering her face, whom many believed to be Brady’s ex-wife Bündchen. However, reports eventually confirmed it was not the Brazillian fashion model.

Chibu’s question to Brown about his interest in another man’s dad was a reference to another Brady-Brown controversy. A few months before the Gisele Bündchen controversy, Brown posted a fake children’s book cover titled “Daddy Doesn’t Live Here Anymore: A Book About Divorce.” He shared this picture when rumors of Brady and Bündchen’s troubled marriage began surfacing on the internet.

How did fans react to N3on’s controversial question to Antonio Brown?

N3on questioning Antonio Brown if he slept with Tom Brady’s wife definetly got a lot of attention. The streamer’s fans couldn’t believe he asked that question to the former Tampa Bay star. One fan even stated that the 19-year-old would get into big trouble someday because of his controversial questions.

There were also comments from netizens on Twitter who questioned why N3on is still relevant. Interestingly, some claimed Kick streamers asked this question to stay relevant, while others claimed to mute N3on from X, as he is a bad example for the younger generation.

N3on is one of the most renowned streamers with 279,300 followers on Kick. He rose to prominence for his controversies with fellow streamer Adin Ross and his girlfriend, Sam Frank. Aside from Antonio Brown, the streamer also collaborated with KSI, where the latter claimed N3on could win in a boxing match against Ross.