Andrew Tate Drums Up Controversy, Claims MrBeast Was Not Genuine With His Support for Kris Tyson’s Transition

Andrew Tate recently drummed up controversy with a shocking take on Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson. Kris Tyson is a close friend of MrBeast and they have known each other since childhood. She has also featured prominently on the MrBeast YouTube channel since 2012, and people believe both Jimmy and Kris are responsible for what the brand is today.

On July 21, 2023, Kris Tyson announced on a podcast show that she had been through months of HRT (Hormone Replacement Therapy). She also revealed her pronouns to be she/her and hoped fans would support her unconditionally. Naturally, MrBeast was also quite accepting of Kris’s transition, although Andrew Tate has recently expressed doubts about Jimmy’s acknowledgment.

During a recent episode of the Matt Kim Podcast, Andrew Tate was asked about his take on Kris Tyson’s transition and how they were normalizing Transgenderism among children. Tate specifically spoke about Jimmy and implied that MrBeast was not genuine in his support for Kris Tyson’s transition. According to the controversial streamer and content creator, Jimmy had no other choice but to accept and support the news for the sake of his brand and to save his channel.

Explaining the probable scenario, Tate stated, “Of the four or five or six people whoever makes this show which is the largest and most famous show among children in the world which has a whole bunch of corporate sponsorships and a whole bunch of money behind it, one of them decided to very publicly do something which adheres with an agenda they are trying very hard to sign up the youth with.” He also suggested that MrBeast had to go along with it just to keep his brand away from controversies. As a matter of fact, Tate was so confident about his argument, that he claimed people who thought the entire process was organic and unplanned without corporate involvement or money, were not getting the full picture.

Fans applauded Kris Tyson’s hilarious reply

It needs to be considered that MrBeast and Kris are childhood friends and have built the brand together. At the same time, Andrew Tate’s statements were wildly speculative in nature because he had no proof of his accusations. Nevertheless, Kris Tyson soon came to her friend’s defense with a rather hilarious reply.

Kris used Andrew’s love for the word “The Matrix” and responded, “It’s funny bc the Matrix was made by two trans women lmao.” Moreover, she joked about people spreading false information about her, claiming, “Also every time someone uses a pre-bangs photo of me, they now have to donate 1000$ to The Trevor Project.” The Trevor Project is a non-profit organization that focuses on su*cide prevention among the LGBTQ+ community.

Fans applauded Kris’ hilarious reply. They stated that it was a cool response while a few others commented “W Kris” showing their support. Surprisingly, several people from the community were more interested in fact-checking what she had said about The Matrix as they doubted her claims. A Twitter user even completed his research and commented that The Matrix was created by two men and not trans women.