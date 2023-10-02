“You didn’t mention Sneako once” – Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate claim they never targeted Sneako in any of their rants

Emory Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate are very social media personalities and businessmen. At the same time, Andrew has a successful kickboxing career where he gained the World Champion Title three times. Interestingly, in their most recent livestream on Rumble, Andrew and Tristan Tate claimed they have never spoken against Sneako.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy is also popular and currently one of the most viral streaming personalities in the industry. Although he basically focuses on reaction and IRL content, he has a massive reputation for creating controversial situations everywhere he goes. The Tate Brothers also have a similar reputation but on a greater level. Their controversial behavior got them recently arrested in Romania.

Let’s dive in to see why the Tate Brothers insist on not having targeted Sneako in any of their past statements.

Advertisement

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate clear the cloud on targeting Sneako

In one of his past live streams on Rumble, Andrew Tate made comments about some streamers basically calling them untalented attention seekers, losers, and people with a lack of experience and knowledge. The online community and various Twitter pages including DramaAlert claimed that Andrew’s rants were targeted towards Sneako.

Sneako reacted quickly by unfollowing Andrew Tate and later responded to Andrew Tate’s statements on his livestream. He was calm but not happy and confused as to why Andrew would create a feud amongst various other important situations to handle.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Sneak0o/status/1708577394066694390?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

When reacting to this incident, Andrew and Tristan completely lost their temper and insisted that the former never took Sneako’s name when making such statements. They were in disbelief as to why DramaAlert and other netizens would try to create a situation when there is more important stuff to talk about. The Tate Brothers specifically added that they were not afraid to take any names. They also mentioned that if the statements were about Sneako they would have said his name without any hesitation.

Tristan Tate stated that Sneako was a young guy and a brother to him. While Andrew jumped in saying “If I say a name, I mean it, and if I don’t say a name, I don’t mean it at you”. Moments later he specified “I will say your name if I have a problem with you”. Andrew also claimed that Sneako thought negatively about himself and that was the reason why he took the statements personally when no particular name was mentioned.

Advertisement

Netizens found it hard to believe that their statements were not targeted. They happily mentioned that Andrew was backtracking after quietly dissing Sneako. Many other people also claimed this situation proved that Sneako was overemotional and did not have control over his emotions.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ReclaimTweets/status/1708715175920951631?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RMA_paulie/status/1708577682450010268?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Davidlopezz123/status/1708584053799280855?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Massive backlash hits Andrew Tate after making targeted comments towards Sneako

DramaAlert and various other sources were quick enough to reveal their opinion about Andrew Tate’s rant. They found Sneako and N3on to be the most believable fit. According to Andrew Tate, some streamers were losers, untalented attention seekers, and people with no knowledge and experience who would do anything to sell their streams and gain views.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1707115915161051391?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, Andrew faced a massive backlash because of his statements. The online community explained that Andrew was a madman and he was in no state to talk about other people. People also pointed out that Andrew has also dropped his levels just to make sure he was earning money.