The biggest sensation on YouTube: MrBeast views, Skibidi Toilet and I Love You MrBeast meme

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson is currently the greatest YouTube sensation in the industry. He is known for his high-budget videos where he spends millions of dollars that unfailingly garners hundreds and millions of views.

Memes are a modern tool of expression that turned out to be one of the most important in pop culture. Today, anyone and anything that turns out to have immense popularity are obvious subject of memes. Moreover, a person can see his popularity explode overnight just from a single viral meme.

Similarly, MrBeast had quite a few memes made about him when he started to have a breakthrough on YouTube. The popularity of MrBeast memes coupled with the the views of his YouTube videos on a monthly basis, made him into the YouTube sensation he is today.

The Skibidi Toilet MrBeast meme

The Skibidi Toilet memes and videos were introduced by a YouTube channel named “DadLine”, and they have gone insanely viral on YouTube and other social media platforms in the last few months.

DadLine decided to put MrBeast into one of his skibidi toilet memes which gave him the opportunity to merge two viral sensations together. The YouTube short video named “MrBeast skibidi toilet” was able to attract more than 530k views and 23k likes in a short period of time. The animated video portrayed MrBeast’s head popping out of a toilet and giving out a massive amount of money to a traitor after being promised no behind-the-back tricks. But the traitor proceeds to take the money and try to kill another person while being caught by MrBeast Skibidi toilet himself.

Another MrBeast meme that went viral was “I Love MrBeast,” the original version of which was uploaded a few months before. The original video showed a man rubbing lotion on a computer screen which displayed a photo of MrBeast. Although the video was deleted eventually, the sound was used by a bunch of people on TikTok even though they showed various other celebrities on the screen.

MrBeast started his YouTube channel at the beginning of 2012 and soon grew in popularity because of his creative video ideas. Yet, people got to know about MrBeast on a much larger scale once memes based on the YouTuber began trending on social media sites. Today, he has more than 200 million subscribers on YouTube and his videos break Guinness world records consistently for the most views.

How much does MrBeast earn today?

MrBeast is currently one of the greatest YouTubers with an insane number of subscribers and views on his channel. According to sources, MrBeast garners between 100 million to 300 million views every single month with an upload of around 2-3 videos and 2-6 YouTube shorts. Based on estimates, MrBeast could earn anywhere between $2,000,000 and $20,000,000 monthly from AdSense.

However, MrBeast has previously revealed that he reinvests most of his YouTube earnings on making highly creative and big-budget videos for his channel. According to MrBeast, he requires at least $7-8 million every single month for creating content on YouTube. He has also claimed that creating YouTube content was never enough for him to make a living.