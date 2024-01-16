Cheesur Continues the Online Debate on Religion, Calls N3on a Fake Muslim

Adin David Ross’s recent stream held several exciting moments including Nermin “Cheesur” calling Rangesh “N3on” Mutama a fake muslim. The Kick streamer also claimed that N3on was following the religion of clout. For a short context, Cheesur is a fairly new streamer on Kick.com with around 75k followers and is seeking promotional help from Adin Ross. On the other hand, N3on is a highly controversial Kick streamer known for his nuisance in public and weird behavior.

Live streamers focus on trending topics and mostly with the help of controversial statements and debates gain popularity. Similarly, one of the most trending topics for quite some time now has been religion and God. The primary focus has been on Islam since the Israel-Palestine conflict. The topic caught a major fire after Aaron “Ac7ionMan” Travis spoke about Islam and the conflict with ill intentions. The controversial streamer claimed to wipe out all infants, children, and women in the Gaza Strip calling them future terrorists.

Recently, Jidon “JiDion” Armani Adams and Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy were seen quarreling regarding Sneako’s bad-mouthing Christianity. Among various other streamers and content creators, Cheesur took the next step forward in the debate. Adin Ross had asked the streamer about his belief in god to which he stated, “Yeah, I believe in god bro, my family is Muslim but like I don’t want to be a fake Muslim like a lot of streamers right now, so I’m waiting.”

With the slightest urge to mention a name by the face of Kick.com, the streamer in the blink of an eye named N3on with a smirk on his face. For better understanding, N3on follows the religion of Islam but he has been confronted by multiple streamers for being a fake Muslim. It is because the controversial streamer had by mistake opened up in front of a Sheikh about some practices that are prohibited by the religion of Islam including drugs, and relationships outside marriage. Rangesh had also given up on his religion at a point in time which led to sneako asking why he had turned his back on his religion and community.

However, Adin Ross and his other friends were impressed by the quick answer. Interestingly, Adin was quick to pull out his Jewish Dreidal and show it on stream just to escape people calling him a fake Jew.

Here’s what fans had to say about N3on’s religion

The online community had major mixed reactions about N3on and him being called a fake Muslim. While some people spoke in support of the streamer most of them opposed his actions while comparing him to Sneako, a controversial live streamer known to follow Islam. A commenter mentioned that N3on was very real about his faith in the religion. According to the commenter, the streamer got a little westernized and got involved in some young man sh*t. Another Twitter stated how N3on at least prays while several others don’t.

A Twitter user was quick to ask how Cheesur proceeded to choose N3on instead of Sneako claiming he was much worse. While another person stated he should have named both N3on and Sneako. A few people also spoke in support of Cheesur choosing N3on claiming the streamer had given up on his religion at one point so he was not wrong.