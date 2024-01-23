DanTDM’s Net Worth – How Much Does Daniel Middleton Make Every Year?

Daniel “DanTDM” Middleton is an English YouTuber and Gamer with over 28.5 million subscribers on the platform. The primary focus of his channel is to create videos playing popular video games, especially Minecraft, Pokemon, and Roblox. And his distinguishing video game commentary is the unique selling point. Throughout his career as a content creator, DanTDM has achieved multiple feats; be it winning several awards, accumulating an incredible net worth, or breaking a Guinness World Record, he has done it all.

Profession: YouTuber, Gamer, Live Streamer, Actor, Voice Actor, Author

Net Worth: $35 million

Age: 32+ years (November 8, 1991)

Birthplace: Aldershot, Hampshire, England

DanTDM’s first steps in content creation

Daniel Middleton, popularly known as DanTDM started his journey as a content creator by creating, editing, and uploading videos during his spare time. He initially named his YouTube channel “PokemanDanIvI45” which was further changed to “TheDiamondMinecart // DanTDM.” But he changed that name too finally landing on “DanTDM” in 2012. His consistent work on game reviews, gameplay, and gaming commentary helped him achieve 10,000 subscribers in just 7 months. Through such achievements, Dan found his passion ultimately deciding to choose making YouTube videos as a full-time career path.

He identified the advantage of shrinking television popularity and squeezed out more time to create gaming content that caters to the young audience. Thus his content mainly contained Minecraft, Pokemon, and more. This gave him an upper hand and as expected, DanTDM was attracting a ton of subscribers and views on his channel.

And then DanTDM’s channel simply took off garnering the massive net worth

Right after he decided to focus on such content, Dan chose to spread wings to Twitch live streaming and social media. This necessary step forward helped him grow his earning potential by tenfolds owing to donations, advertisements, endorsements, and subscriptions. Therefore, Daniel was quickly transferring money to his net worth, pushing the numbers beyond $30 million.

While there were many sources, YouTube remained the primary source of income for DanTDM. According to reports, the YouTube sensation generates at least 3 million views on his YouTube videos and thousands of new followers each day. Based on the stats available, he is estimated to make around $24,000 a day only through YouTube monetization. And that is only from his main channel. Not to forget, he also owns multiple other YouTube channels with more than 5 million subscribers in total. His incredible work as a content creator got him three Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in 2015, 2016, and 2020.

Since DanTDM was successful in building an empire of his own on YouTube and Twitch, he attracted multiple notable sponsorships from different top-class companies. This proved to be one of the bigger money generators in the form of affiliate commissions or sponsored content. YouTube monetization, streaming revenue, and sponsorships could be counted as one of the biggest contributors to DanTDM’s net worth.

A snapshot of DanTDM’s life

Being a successful YouTuber, content creator, and social media star opens the door to selling merchandise. His official collection comprises a wide range of DanTDM-inspired products including T-shirts, hoodies, accessories, bags, headwear, gift cards, toys, and much more that are sold at a price range of $2 up to $50.

Thereafter, the YouTuber took one of the biggest steps forward, releasing a graphic novel. The hardcover graphic book titled “Trayaurus and the Enchanted Crystal” was released in 2016, and was set in the world of Minecraft. After launch, the book was a blockbuster in the market and was ranked at the top of the New York Times Bestseller List. As far as taking further steps, Dan organized a promotional tour for his book throughout the United Kingdom and further in New York City helping the book stay top-ranked for more than eleven weeks fetching him in millions that year.

Daniel went on to organize a remarkable stadium tour shortly after launching his book in 2016. Tickets were sold at an astonishing price of around $95 but saw no less of a crowd than any popular stars make. The tour helped with an increase in net worth by over $16 million. Eventually, he rose to the top of the Forbes list of highest-paid YouTube stars. A generous wait of a few years also got him ranked on the UK’s Top 100 influencer list.

How much does DanTDM make in a year?

In the year 2017, DanTDM launched a web series on YouTube Red called “DanTDM Creates A Big Scene.” This offered him the opportunity to collaborate with various other social media personalities and thereby helped his fame skyrocket tenfold. The web series ran a successful six episodes and helped boost Dan’s net worth with a considerable amount of revenue.

Within a year, he ventured into voice acting and movie roles. Daniel was first seen in a UK adaptation of Ralph Breaks the Internet, further in DanTDM Presents The Contest which was released in 2019, and finally, in 2021, he made a cameo movie appearance in Free Guy.

As far as the total revenue earned each year is concerned, according to Celebrity Net Worth, he made $16.5 million in 2017, $18.5 million in 2018, and $12 million in 2019. Since there are no indications as to how much he makes currently, there is no easy way to say how much he makes a year now. But the estimation should be somewhere within the $10-20 million range.