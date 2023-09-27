Dillon Danis’ cryptic Tweet makes fans believe he has pulled out of the fight against Logan Paul

Dillon Danis is a popular MMA fighter known to compete in Bellator MMA’s Welterweight Division. He did have a significant record while competing but has not been in a fight for several years now. Recently, Dillon posted a cryptic and ambiguously worded tweet that made his fans believe that he has pulled out of the boxing match against Logan Paul.

Advertisement

Logan Paul is the star kid of the YouTube community. He has passed several milestones in his career as a vlogger, streamer, and podcast host. Moreover, in the past few years, he has also made a remarkable career out of wrestling, boxing, and being the co-founder of Prime energy drink. Incidentally, Logan has an upcoming boxing fight against Dillon Danis on October 14, 2023, but the latter decided to annoy Logan by trolling his fiancee, Nina Agdal on Twitter.

Logan Paul has taken the situation seriously and has decided to hit back at Dillon Danis.

Advertisement

Dillon Danis is obsessed with proving Logan Paul’s cowardness

Logan Paul recently tweeted two options for Dillon, stating he can either pull out of the fight, ruin his reputation, lose the federal case, and declare bankruptcy, or fight and get KO’ed by him, get embarrassed, make some money, and lose it in court.

Dillon, willing to prove his opponent’s cowardliness, stated that Logan did not want to fight him and also could not accept the truth about Nina. He further added that a true man should have handled the situation in the ring and claimed that Logan hiding behind lawsuits proved that he wasn’t brave at heart.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dillondanis/status/1706746983220650340?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Dillon Danis is confident that Logan will get embarrassed by the end of the fight. According to Dillon, Logan was using all his power to stop the fight from happening because he knew that the loss from this fight would end his career. Dillon also added that Logan would ultimately try to make it look like his fault because he was a classic scam artist.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dillondanis/status/1706748842283352087?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The final tweet posted by Dillon stated “I am over this shit, Peace”. Interestingly, Dillon has been talking about Logan forcing him to withdraw from the fight for some time now. The online community was convinced that the situation had escalated to a point of no return. It was after Dillon’s recent tweet, that netizens came to believe that Dillon had finally dropped out of the fight.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dillondanis/status/1706768613359911409?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Dillon’s tweet attracted tons of reactions. Commenters were shocked to see him pull out after all the hurdles he has gone through. While some people were in support of his withdrawal, many believed he was a coward not to face the situation. Commenters also called him a loser and stated that Logan completely owned him.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FCB_ACEE/status/1706773736953893240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DJ_DoesSports/status/1706769360965025917?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Logan Paul claims he has not been a coward



Logan Paul addressed his audience on Instagram before Dillon’s tweets saying that although Dillon was whining on Twitter about the lawsuit, they had nothing to do with the fight. According to Logan. the lawsuits were about cyber-bullying and stalking Nina Agdal which is a federal crime. Moreover, Logan was shocked about Dillon pulling out of the fight for no reason at all.

He also stated that everyone knew Dillon would try to find some way to withdraw from the fight, and said, “We know you never really wanted to fight me, we know you never had any intention to even showing up. ”Logan Paul also claimed in the video that Dillon was horrified because the day of the fight was fast approaching. Moments later the Prime co-founder put forward a veiled threat and said “You were a puddle when you met me in that face-to-face, imagine October 14th, when you are trapped in a f**king ring with me”.

Netizens immediately tagged and spammed Dillon’s Twitter page to find out if Dillon Danis had indeed given up and withdrawn from the fight or if he would be fighting Logan Paul face on.

According to Logan Paul, Dillon Danis definitely crossed the line when it came to trolling and cyber-bullying Nina Agdal on Twitter. Click here to learn about the steps Nina Agdal has taken against Dillon Danis.