“Why did you zoom in on my a**” – Adin Ross, Sneako, N3on, and ShnaggyHose’s prison stream gets zesty

Adin David Ross recently organized a prison stream that involved various other top-tier streamers like Rangesh “N3on” Mutama, Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy, and ShnaggyHose. This livestream was more of a challenge but things got incredibly zesty during the prison stream.

Advertisement

Adin David Ross rose to fame by providing gaming content and collaborating with popular content creators. N3on came to prominence because of his exciting NBA 2k gaming content and his viral video of getting assaulted by a bunch of men. Sneako formerly a YouTuber got banned from the platform for his controversial comments, and now he is known to provide a variety of content on Rumble. Lastly, ShnaggyHose was catapulted to fame owing to his NBA 2k and GTA gaming content.

But, all these four streamers make a spectacular live-streaming team that is loved by netizens. So let’s dive in to see how the prison stream went down.

Advertisement

Prison Stream by Adin Ross gets incredibly zesty

Adin Ross organized the prison stream to duplicate the conditions that the prisoners have to face in the prison cell. The stream started out by putting Adin Ross in a prison cell with all other streamers already in it. It also portrayed every single situation that a person could possibly face when put into prison.

The stream included a strictly controlled atmosphere by the police guards, limited food supply and provisions, occasional ambush of other hefty and dangerous prisoners, and more. But the stream also included fun segments showing them working out together, and having fun talk time.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1702113171731841492?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

N3on decided to pick up a fake poop from the toilet provided inside the prison cell and throw it at ShnaggyHose. Shnaggy was pissed off by the act and engaged towards N3on. By doing so ShnaggyHose flashed his a** on camera while bending down. He was seen talking about his a** flashing out when bending down multiple times on stream.

Shnaggy immediately responds by saying that his a** id showing out now. He also added, “I told you my ass is gonna come out bro”. He asks the cameraman if he just saw his a** come out and exclaims why he would do something like that. Adin Ross includes that the cameraman also zoomed in on it so ShnaggyHose asks the cameraman “Did you just zoom in on my ass bro, why would you just do that, What the f**k”. He also added that he does not get paid for that sh*t and this is not a p**n scene.

Advertisement

The online community stated that this was the cringest sh*t they have ever seen. They also asked what was even happening out there and questioned if this was the type of content people love to see these days.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Slyeghost/status/1702113314372018571?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DaConstrict/status/1702113271996969015?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/slbarone65/status/1702114384317685921?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dboss_anike/status/1702114073637228610?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Adin Ross explains the reason behind the prison stream

Adin Ross explained that this stream was completely inspired by the Tate brothers. He added that the Tate brothers shared their experience of living in a prison with him during his latest visit. Adin said that the Tate brothers were pretty sure that he could not survive a single day in prison. So he wanted to take the concept up as a challenge. So he built a prison cell in a warehouse in an attempt to livestream surviving 24 hours in prison.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AdinUpdatess/status/1701073495302471710?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Adin further collaborated with other streamers for the prison livestream to make it a realistic experience. He also made it clear while announcing beforehand that this stream would not include any breaking-out-of-prison content.

Adin Ross always takes up controversial situations to discuss on his stream. Click here to learn what Zherka had to say when Adin Ross confronted him for being a pedophile.