Fans Believe Adin Ross’ Dedication in the Gym Has Paid Off, Claims He Is Looking Much Healthier

Adin David Ross recently posted his one-month body transformation pictures on his Instagram stories. Excited fans shared the results on various other social media platforms exclaiming how their icon was looking way healthier and brighter than before. For a short context, Adin Ross is considered one of the greatest live streamers in the industry who has more than 11 million followers on Twitch and currently is the face of Kick.com.

Unfortunately, Adin did not have a reputation for his health and lifestyle. The streaming sensation was dedicated to his work spending countless hours sitting on his chair, eating home-delivered junk food and beverages every day, and ultimately having no workout routines. Even worse, Adin Ross was addicted to Lean, a recreational drug made using cough syrup, soda, and candy.

After a tremendous effort, Adin was able to get off Lean but could not dedicate himself enough to eat healthy and exercise daily so he could sweat out all the stuff out of his system. However, a month back Adin Ross showcased his dedication to bringing a change to his lifestyle and went on to join a gym. He has been seen several times working out and boxing on and off streams, and that has helped him improve physically.

His fans were elated to see him making healthy progress. They stated how this was a comeback moment for Adin and also claimed he was a motivation for other people. Twitter users showed respect for his dedication while a commenter added that it was good seeing him stick to his word. Several people also added a “W” for his transformation.

However, there is never any shortage of doubters. A Twitter user alleged that Adin was using Ozempic for his weight loss and acting as if everything was all his hard work paying off, while another commenter stated the streamer was holding his breath to make him look leaner. Moreover, another person pointed out how Adin tends to show off in the early stages and then lose dedication and fall off before any major changes. The same person also claimed Adin had been in the same structure 10 different times in the past year.

What made Adin Ross so dedicated to changing his life?

The sudden change in Adin Ross’s dedication to his health and lifestyle was not without a reason. The streamer lost one of his closest friends, Quatty due to heart failure at the beginning of November 2023, a friend with whom he used to play NBA 2k a while back. Adin was shaken by the sudden death news as he explained how Quatty was just 23-24 years old and a pretty healthy person.

Shortly after his friend’s death, Adin made a video on YouTube claiming he had an urgent need to change his lifestyle. He explained how he needed to get rid of toxic things and start his journey towards a better life. Adin Ross made a clear point that the loss of his friend, Quatty was a major motivation and an eye-opener for him. The streamer claimed that his transformation journey was dedicated to his friend and further promised that he would update his fans on streams or social media about his transformation.