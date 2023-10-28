Kai Cenat’s prison stream turns exciting as Teanna Trump finds herself back behind bars, albeit in a different role

Kai Carlo Cenat III is a popular live streamer, vlogger, and content creator with almost 7.5 million followers on Twitch. He was awarded the Streamer of the Year Award at the Streamy Awards 2023.

Advertisement

Teanna Trump is among some of the most popular adult film stars but she also is known for her appearances on social media, YouTube videos, streams, and podcasts. Incidentally, Kai has a warm relationship with Teanna as he has featured her in multiple streams in the past. In fact, Kai and IShowSpeed’s camping livestream with Teanna Trump went massively viral soon after airing on YouTube.

Kai Cenat announced the 7 Days in Prison stream a couple of days back by releasing a trailer on YouTube where he would spend 7 days in prison with several other popular streamers and personalities as inmates. But a surprise awaited Kai Cenat in the prison stream as he got to meet Teanna Trump while behind bars.

Advertisement

Kai Cenat amps up the live-streaming experience with the prison stream

Kai Cenat wanted to remain committed to his live-streaming content. Hence, he decided on a jail stream where he would be locked up in a prison for the entirety of 7 days living the life of an inmate and sharing his space with other popular personalities.

Cenat proceeded to buy out an entire abandoned prison complex to make the stream realistic. He also promised more drama as well as a realistic and immersive experience to his viewers. In fact, even though the entire thing was play-acted, the guards had a duty to ensure certain rules during prison time.

According to them, the inmates would be given only $50 to buy themselves food and snacks from the on-campus commissary. The inmates were also informed that they had to complete specific tasks that would be given to them every day. Moreover, Kai Cenat made sure to have a medic on campus for a safer environment.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/scubaryan_/status/1718042248116355098?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The 7 Days in Prison stream started out with more than 100k viewers and has maintained the numbers effectively. Moreover, viewers got to witness several interesting events, including a fight between two inmates which almost destroyed Kai Cenat’s Twitch career. Kai was lucky enough to interfere and stop the fight in time.

Advertisement

The online community was happy about the interesting prison stream and explained that streams were very stale lately. People called Kai a legend for making things happen while a few pointed out that multiple other content creators including Mr Beast, the Tate brothers, and a few more have already done this before.



Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/erujabidi/status/1718042301988016475?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ViralClipsz/status/1718046797963399574?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Teanna Trump sparks up Kai Cenat’s livestream

Interestingly, Teanna Trump’s entry to surprise Kai Cenat became the most commendable plot in the entire stream as of yet. However, this was not Teanna’s first time behind bars. She was sentenced to 180 days behind bars in the year 2016 for substance possession. But this time, she had not done anything illegal and was on the other end of the law as she entered the premises disguised as a prison guard to check on the inmates.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/scubaryan_/status/1718137357260525947?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Kai Cenat was shocked and excited by Teanna’s appearance and was seen jumping out of his prison cell to meet her. All other prison inmates and guards followed Kai and almost encircled her before she acted like a prison guard and ordered the inmates to make a line for head counts. Nevertheless, Teanna’s appearance caused quite a stir, and we can surely be on the lookout for further excitement as the stream progresses.

