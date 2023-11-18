IShowSpeed opts in for a legal showdown, sues Chinese companies for unlawful sales of bootleg merchandise on Ali Express

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. has been listed as one of the top-rated live streamers in the industry. Speed has made sure to provide a fine mix of content including, gaming, reactions, commentary, IRL, and more since he entered the streaming career. His gripping and hilarious content has helped him attract more than 21.5 million subscribers and led to him winning an award in the Streamy Awards 2023.

It was during his recent stream about funny reactions, fan calls, and purchasing new stuff for his new house from Ali Express, that Speed came across a bunch of bootleg IShowSpeed merchandise being sold across the world. The streaming sensation was instantly shocked to know that his face and name were on various products including T-shirts, pillows, Hoodies, socks, and more.

Speed was in complete disapproval of the bootleg merchandise being sold on the website, and proceeded to call his lawyer. The streamer explained how he came across bootleg merchandise being sold by various Chinese companies and clearly wanted them to disappear from the website. Further, upon the lawyer’s request, Speed agreed to sue the Chinese companies and went on to share the link with the lawyer for further proceedings.

His lawyer clearly let Speed know that he was going to apply charges against the companies and added that if the Chinese companies didn’t have good lawyers to back them up, the companies would have to end up paying penalties of up to $200,000.

Fans find difficulty in believing IShowSpeed’s story



One of the most popular characteristics of IShowSpeed has always been his extravagant reactions on his streams. In fact, Speed has been seen calling emergency services or law enforcement on stream in the past. Moreover, the streamer had even called the police multiple times upon his fans during the IShowMeat situation for online trolling and bullying.

It was because of his past actions, that fans found it difficult to believe Speed was actually taking legal actions. They instead believed he had staged the whole thing just to make the stream interesting. Twitter users also stated how the situation was that funny and also called him the most childish influencer they have ever seen.

Live streamers have been resorting to a ton of legal action lately and it has almost become a trend to sue other streamers, fans, or just strangers. It has been just a day since Adin Ross had threatened a fellow streamer Samantha “Sam” Frank of suing her for assaulting one of his biggest fans in public. Hence, it would not be a big surprise if IShowSpeed ended up suing the Chinese companies for real.