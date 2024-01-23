“It’s Sad That Money and Greed Gets in the Way of Relationships Nowadays” – Adin Ross Claims He Is Being Sued by Two of His Ex-Brothers

Adin David Ross, on his recent livestream, revealed that he was getting sued by two people he used to consider brothers. For a brief context, Adin Ross is one of the most popular live streamers of recent times, known especially for his amazing contribution to the Kick live-streaming platform. He was thereby named the Face of Kick, and he is also on the run to become the first person on Kick.com to achieve 1 million followers.

Being one of the favorites of Kick owners comes with its pros and cons. Adin has always been given the power to become something more than a streamer, as he is responsible for bringing in newcomers, assisting them to attain solid contracts, and providing them with promotional assistance. For this service, he allegedly claims 20% of their total revenue as promotional fees. Hence, quite naturally, Adin’s side hustles earn him a lot of money and he is currently considered to be one of the wealthiest live streamers in the world.

Unfortunately, jealousy always follows prosperity and something very similar happened to the streamer recently. Adin even addressed the issue in one of his streams, although he refused to give specifics about the people involved. When talking about the incident, the streamer said, “I got two people I used to call my brothers and family that are currently trying to sue me right now and sh*t.” However, he seemed pretty confident about being in the right and stated, “So, you know, you guys are in sh*t, I am just gonna say good luck, good luck to you guys, good luck in court, good luck.”

Adin Ross reveals that two of his ex “brothers” are suing him out of greed. Who could he be talking about? pic.twitter.com/byS2Si9X6P — AdinUpdate (@AdinUpdate) January 23, 2024

Adin was disappointed at how greed and jealousy could affect a normal relationship and stated “It’s sad that money and greed get in the way of relationships nowadays, one I would do anything and I have done everything for m*therf*ckers, so it is what it is, best of luck to you we are gonna got to war, you got sh*t on me and I got sh*t on you as well. But the thing is my chat, my AR loyals they already know the sh*t you got on me, so I don’t give a flying f*ck.” According to the Face of Kick, he could not wait for the “games” to finally begin and he promised that all the truth would come to light.

Although Adin never gave out any details about the situation, the online community could not stop speculating on who the two “ex-brothers” could be. There were a few repetitive names in the Twitter comments. Some people thought them to be David Stromberg and Ant (One of Adin’s bodyguards), while others suspected Kayn and Rangesh “N3on” Mutama. However, a commenter wondered if it could be Kai Carlo Cenat III and Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr., the probability of which is the lowest.

The king Gaylord kayne and neon — rookie (@aboutarookie) January 23, 2024

stromberg and ant — kickthecup209991 (@kickthecup4656) January 23, 2024

Adin Ross has earned an estimated $125 million throughout 2023

Being one of the most popular streamers in the world, Adin Ross has multiple sources of income. As a content creator, he has millions of followers on YouTube and hundreds of thousands on the Kick platform. At the same time, Kick offers him special benefits other than his base salary, which typically include bonuses, equity, gambling wins, as well as 20% revenue shares from other streamers.



Adin is also quite open about his massive net worth as he once said, “I have the biggest streaming deal of all time.” According to a recent report, Adin Ross accumulated more than $77k for every hour streamed in 2023. Thereby, the streamer’s estimated annual earnings for 2023 was around $125 million.

