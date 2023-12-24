N3on Caught Red-Handed as Live Chat Is Flooded With View Bots

Rangesh “N3on” Mutama was recently caught red-handed view botting his live stream after his chat was filled with supposed viewers that were portraying the same comment with the same discord invite link. For a brief context, N3on is a comparatively new Kick live streamer who grew to prominence not so long ago. Surprisingly, his rise in followers and views was so fast-paced that several popular live streamers and the online community speculated the use of viewbots/act of viewbotting.

Viewbotting is when streamers and content creators use specific tools to create inflation in live counts that in reality do not exist. Numerous live streamers especially from the Kick live-streaming platform are accused of the act but N3on hit the top spot.

It was during the streaming sensation’s recent Christmas special stream that N3on’s live chat started freaking out displaying the same comments and the same links from the same user. N3on looked puzzled and stated in confusion how his chat was going insane but the community was clever enough to speculate viewbotting in live action. However, this is not the first time the streamer has been accused of botting.

NEON CAUGHT VIEW BOTTING???? ‼️

pic.twitter.com/fjt1fnETeT — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) December 24, 2023

Paul “Ice Poseidon” Denino, a celebrated streamer and content creator addressed N3on’s alleged botting issue a couple of weeks back on his stream. According to Paul, there was no way that the content he made was enough to attract such higher viewership i.e. over 100k viewers. Further on, the streamer clearly accused N3on of view botting claiming that was the only way of him becoming an overnight celebrity.

Ice Poseidon calls out N3on for VIEWBOTTING pic.twitter.com/ErHw5z3n5d — clip (@clippedszn) December 8, 2023

Thereafter, Adin David Ross, the face of Kick live streaming platform when told by his live chat of N3on being a more popular streamer than himself accused N3on and his manager of using bots to increase live viewer count. The streamer also humorously added how N3on’s manager was doing overtime work just to make sure N3on had enough boost in numbers.

Haters win as N3on supporters are now questioning him for view botting

N3on is now one of the most hated Kick streamers in the industry but he has been lucky enough to get support from his fans. Unfortunately, the recent incident of him getting caught red-handed for view botting has taken away his advantage. Screenshots of N3on’s live chat were circulated on the internet to prove the point of his lack of innocence. N3on’s supporters are now calling him out with heavy allegations. A Twitter user also proceeded to point out that the streamer’s view count jumped from just 2k to 40k in a matter of just 30 seconds.

Even neon’s brain dead fans are calling him out ‼️ pic.twitter.com/QVK1j1KBui — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) December 24, 2023

Numerous content creators, live streamers, and the Kick organization as a whole have been previously called out for botting allegations but there was not enough evidence to prove the accusations. However, N3on’s recent Christmas stream has emerged as the greatest evidence that just proves the allegations and reveals all the lies hidden behind numbers.