“It’s Super Dope” – Adin Ross Loves Black Diamond Ender Dragon Pendant bought by xQc and Asks People To Stop Hating on It

Adin David Ross is one of the most celebrated live streamers and content creators in the industry. His exciting and controversial streaming content has attracted millions of followers and viewers, previously on Twitch and now on the Kick live streaming platform. Recently, Adin took a liking to Felix “xQc” Lengyel’s black diamond Ender Dragon pendant and asked people to stop hating on it.

xQc, is a very popular live streamer and content creator with millions of followers on Twitch and Kick platforms. He focuses his streams on gaming and reaction content but often finds himself in a bunch of controversies for his activities. Interestingly, he has also been scrutinized by his fans for his controversial behavior from time to time.



xQc’s Ender Dragon pendant seemingly divided his fanbase, with some hating on the way the streamer wasted money. However, Adin Ross and most of his fans had a very different viewpoint towards xQc’s purchase. Let’s dive in to know what Adin had to say about xQc’s Ender dragon pendant.

Adin Ross is in love with the Ender dragon pendant xQc had bought

xQc revealed his little trophy a couple of days back in one of his livestreams. It was an Ender dragon with black diamonds all over it. The dragons’ horns were made of white diamonds and the eyes were made out of Amethyst gemstone. He had made it into a pendant so he could wear it if he wanted to.

While most people were happy for xQc to buy a trophy for himself there were a few who showed hatred towards the item. A few people stated that the streamer had no taste and the trophy was a waste of money while a few others stated that they had no interest in such goofy items. But xQc was very happy with his purchase and he did not react or respond to the hatred towards the black diamond Ender dragon.

Adin Ross recently came across a TikTik video of xQc showing off the dragon pendant and decided to share his thoughts. Immediately after listening to the description Adin stated “ That is actually fire, but you are rich as f*ck and you have five match wins so you could have got pink diamonds for the eyes”.

Adin Ross also decided to respond to xQc’s haters and said “That is crazy, anyone hating on it is weird, calling him a cringe nerd is hard as f*ck”. He continued by saying that the Ender dragon pendant was super dope and explained that he had also played Minecraft a lot as a kid so he wanted xQc to have a little kid moment/trophy and repeated that it was super dope. But Adin made it clear that it would be weird if he wore the pendant but it was cool if he just kept it in his room.

xQc promises to gift the black diamond Ender dragon to Forsen

But xQc after watching Forsen trying to break his Ender dragon speed run record, stated on stream that he would be gifting away the dragon trophy to Forsen if he could break the record in Minecraft. xQc was confident of his promises because Forsen had tried breaking the record multiple times but had not been able to do it till now.

But xQc after watching Forsen trying to break his Ender dragon speed run record, stated on stream that he would be gifting away the dragon trophy to Forsen if he could break the record in Minecraft. xQc was confident of his promises because Forsen had tried breaking the record multiple times but had not been able to do it till now.