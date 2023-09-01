“I just saw a lot of biasism” – Adin Ross calls The Streamy Awards to be a completely biased event

Adin David Ross is one of the epic live streamers on the Kick live streaming platform. He has over 600k followers on Kick and is considerably one of the most viral and controversial streamers. In one of his latest live streams, Adin Ross stated that he saw a lot of biasism on The Streamy Awards. He also proceeded to give out various controversial outlooks about the event.

Adin Ross has been making YouTube content and streaming for the past couple of years. He was able to attract millions of followers on YouTube, Twitch, and Kick. Although gaming content is what he is popular for, Adin is also well known for making controversial statements on stream which also got him banned from Twitch in January 2023.

His recent statement about the Streamy Awards and Twitch has gone viral over the internet. Let’s dive in to understand what he is trying to say.

Adin Ross calls The Streamy Awards a biased event

The Streamy Awards is considered to be one of the highest honors presented to various online content creators from around the world. This event was started in the year 2009, and The Beverly Hilton recently hosted the 13th edition of Streamy Awards on August 27, 2023. The current edition of the event attracted a lot of unhappy faces including Adin Ross.

Adin Ross comes across a fan edit of him not winning at the Streamy Awards. He viewed the video and stated that it was all good. Adin accepts that it is crazy because he was not even nominated for any award in 2021 as well. He further adds that he saw a lot of biasism but he was happy that Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed were able to win an award.

Adin Ross stated that they had a girl for the Streamer of the Year whom he did not even know. Other than that he added that he was seeing five transgenders every five minutes at the event and stated that “Chat, you could tell the agenda they were spreading”. Adin Ross says that the LGBTQ+ community was already not happy with him but still wanted to add that The Streamys were really pushing shit.

Adin finally acknowledged that he was cool with anyone being what they wanted to be. But according to him, they need to stop dragging agendas because it was very obvious at this point. All his fans were in complete support of what Adin Ross said and they wanted him to win an award this year.

Adin Ross is not afraid to share his views

Adin Ross has been making controversial statements on stream for quite a while. But he made sure that everyone knew that he was not afraid of sharing his views. He stated in his recent live stream that most creators will never stand out and say shit. But he does not give a f**k. He is later seen exclaiming that “I really don’t give a f**k.”

Adin also called out Twitch by saying he saw a streamer get unbanned for making p*dophilia jokes. He stated “If you are going to be a p*dophile and get unbanned, can I get unbanned? Like real s**t, What the f**k”

