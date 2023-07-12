Mizkif Stream Helped Alinity Get Her Visa

Matthew Rinaudo, popularly known as Mizkif among the community, boasts millions of fans across the globe. The Youtuber and Twitch streamer has audiences for his streams from various parts of the world. That eventually helped Alinity get her Visa through one of Mizkif’s live-stream.

A well-known content creator, Natalia Mogollon, more popularly known as Alinity, is a longtime friend of Matthew. Fans have been watching the two personalities stream together for a while. For those unfamiliar with Alinity, she has over a million followers on Twitch and a comprehensive presence on YouTube.

In one of Mizkif’s recent streamers, Natalia talked about how Matthew’s stream helped her get her visa while facing issues getting one. Later, she explains the entire story, in which an immigration lawyer contacts her, eventually getting her a visa. Thus, let’s dive deeper into how exactly this lawyer reached out to Alinity.

An immigration lawyer contacts Alinity through the Mizkif stream

Recently, both content creators had a combined streaming session when Alinity shared her visa story. She expressed that an immigration lawyer reached out to her through email. Though she didn’t contact anyone, this lawyer found out about Natalia through Mizkif’s stream. Earlier, in one of the past streams, she opened up about her visa issues, as she could not get one.

Hence, that’s how the lawyer came across Alinity’s struggle to get a visa and contacted her. She told Mizkif, “I got an email that day, someone, like hey, I work for a firm in New York, you know like I heard you’re having an issue like I can help you out.”

Initially, Natalia believed it to be a fake call-out, but later on, she found it genuine when she cross-checked the lawyer’s email with the firm. Further, she mentioned, “I was like, okay, probably scam. Looked them up. The guy, they are like a huge firm in New York. Like they bring like really, really high named celebrities to the country.”

She continued, “And so I was like, okay, it’s probably not him that messaged me. Reached out directly to the firm, asked if like this person worked there, and they are like yeah. And I’m like can I get their email? Gave me same email. You also watch the entire Twitch stream clip here, featuring Mizkif and Alinity discussing the same.

