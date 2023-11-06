With MrBeast’s Philanthropy and Motivation Under Question, How Much has the YouTube Sensation given away in 2023?

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson is considered to be the “GOAT” of the content-creating industry at present. He started his career by creating Vine videos but his introduction to YouTube eventually changed the world. Today, Jimmy is the greatest YouTube sensation with over 207 million subscribers and hundreds and millions of views on YouTube. Incidentally, MrBeast is also known for his creative and big-budget video ideas, each capable of creating and breaking world records.

Other than being a YouTuber, Jimmy is also an established entrepreneur associated with mega companies and outlets like MrBeast Feastables and MrBeast Burgers. However, even though he earns millions of dollars from his videos, social media, and businesses, he has always been extremely generous, especially to the community he grew up in.

Jimmy could have bought or built a house to live in anywhere on Earth, but he specifically chose his hometown Greenville, North Carolina to be his dwelling. This major decision has thereby helped the city develop economically, commercially, and as a tourist spot. Moreover, MrBeast’s YouTube content creation has now become one of the biggest businesses in the entire city. Locals now call the city, Beastville and believe MrBeast has brought a huge impact on the city with better job opportunities and loads of cash-inflow.

Yet, the community he grew up in is not the be-all and end-all of his philanthropic journey, as Jimmy is down to even help total strangers out be it financially or otherwise. However, the unexpected hit him after releasing the video “1000 Blind People See For The First Time”.

The video was targeted towards giving back blur-free eyesight to 1000 people from around the world and helping them get back to their happy lives. He also provided a few of them with various other gifts including money giveaways, and cars. But there was a massive turn of events when people believed that Jimmy was using these blind people for promotion and monetary gain. This naturally subjected MrBeast to immense amounts of hate.

Although MrBeast had to face backlash and hate, he stood head-straight and never stopped caring for people. He proved his love and helpfulness towards people around the world with one of his latest videos titled “I Built 100 Wells in Africa”. In the video, Jimmy traveled to different parts of Africa with water problems and built borewells to give children and the entire neighborhood clean and safe drinking water. MrBeast also proceeded to donate furniture, books, and modern schooling technologies to local schools.

How much has MrBeast give away in 2023?

MrBeast is involved in a ton of philanthropic activities on and off camera. But there arises a curious question among the online community and his fans as to how much he has given away in total.

Almost every other video on MrBeast’s channel is concentrated on helping people out or competing with enormous cash prizes. Some of the videos include “1000 Blind People See For The First Time”, “I Paid a Real Assassin To Try To Kill Me”, “1000 Deaf People Hear For The First Time”, “Ages 1-100 Fight For $500,000”, “Every Country on Earth Fights For $250,000”, “World’s Deadliest Laser Maze”, and a few more. Hence, taking his all videos and giveaways into account, we believe MrBeast has given away approximately $2,500,000 in the year 2023.

MrBeast was clear about his intentions while uploading his latest video “I Built 100 Wells in Africa” as he stated that he already knew he was going get hated and canceled about the video, but he chose to ignore all the hate and use his channel to help people, while inspiring his audience to do the same.