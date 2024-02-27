Adin Ross Gets Mobbed in New York, Compares It to Kai Cenat’s New York Incident

Adin David Ross recently visited New York accompanied by his SSB group and Felix “xQc” Lengyel, where they were mobbed by thousands of fans. The Face of Kick.com had rented out the American Dream Mall in New York for the entire night. The mall in question is known to have an entire indoor amusement park alongside retail stores. Therefore they aimed to complete an Overnight challenge at the mall by engaging themselves in different activities the complex had to offer.

Advertisement

Adin Ross had announced the collaboration a while back to all of his fans. As expected, hundreds of fans dropped by to meet their idols. While Adin, Felix, and the entire team went around the mall and visited different retail stores, a sea of fans kept mobbing them for photos and autographs. At a point in time, they were forced to lock themselves inside a store to escape the swarm of fans. Moreover, the people who came bearing letters and gifts were asked to slide them under the shutter doors.

Advertisement

Not to be underestimated, Adin and xQc have a combined 14 million followers just on their live-streaming platforms. The messy situation reminded Adin Ross about Kai Cenat’s new York incident back in August 2023. While driving away from the crowd the Kick streamer was mesmerized as he stated, “Yo, Kai, This is Part 2… Holy sh*t, God D*mn it’s a lot of people… This is the f**king Kai Cenat Part 2.”

What happened to Kai Cenat in New York?

Kai Cenat announced a PS console and gift card giveaway during one of his Twitch live streams in August 2023. Before he visited New York, he had declared the date and time of the giveaway and stated the location to be Union Square. The award-winning streamer and his team had underestimated the probable number of turnouts. On the day of the event, the location was filled with thousands of teenage fans.

Unfortunately, the crowd went out of control within minutes of the streamer’s arrival. A giveaway turned into a riot where youngsters were seen hitting each other and destroying public property. The NYPD was ultimately forced to intervene and take control of the situation. Subsequently, Kai Cenat was arrested and charged with a felony of first-degree rioting and a misdemeanor for inciting a riot and for unlawful assembly. Nevertheless, the streamer was lucky enough to escape a prison sentence.