“Pray This House Is Okay” – IShowSpeed Announces His Plans To Move Into a Content House

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is one of the most popular content creators in the industry. He is well-known for his entertaining content and eccentric personality. Recently, Speed took the next step in his career as a streamer by deciding to shift to a content house.

IShowSpeed’s live streams are mostly about gaming, reactions, or IRL content. His entertaining content has helped him get over 20.9 million subscribers on YouTube. But Speed has also been in the spotlight because of various controversies, including getting banned on Twitch or lighting a firework in his room.

But despite facing controversies, fans still like to watch his entertaining content. The 18-year-old wants to provide his audience with more entertaining content. So, he decided to move to a content house. It is a kind of residence where multiple content creators, influencers, or streamers live together to focus on making more entertaining content.

IShowSpeed will move into a content house

During a recent livestream, Speed suddenly revealed to his audience his decision to move into a content house. There are many famous streamers like Valkyrae and Fuslie, who live together. Even Sidemen with whom he recently collaborated, once lived in a content house.

The 18-year-old is looking forward to this house. However, he can’t move into the new setting, as the streamer is in Manchester after a recent fun trip to India. Still, he claimed he would move into the content house immediately after returning to the US.

While talking about the big move, Speed also revealed that he has yet to see the content house in person. Because of being away from their country, the young streamers have only seen photos and videos of the new place. So, he asked his fans to hope the content house turns out as he’s dreaming it to be.

Undoubtedly, it was a major announcement for his audience. But they were more intrigued to know with whom IShowSpeed would be living in the content house. The young Variety Streamer of the Year is friends with streaming stars like Kai Cenat and Adin Ross. So, many speculate he shared the house with these two.

The new content house can boost his growth

Speed’s decision to shift to a content house can be a game-changer for his career. After all, living with fellow streamers and content creators will give him more opportunities to collaborate with them. He could get more views, as there would be his new roommates’ audience along with his own.

Speed’s travel vlogs have become even more popular than his gaming content. His latest visit to India, where he collaborated with Indian singer Daler Mehendi and local YouTubers helped him get attention. So, creating such travel vlogs with famous streamers would give him an advantage.