“He didn’t learn” – Fans react to IShowSpeed for causing fire havoc once again on July 4

The young streaming sensation Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. didn’t learn anything from his past mistakes. He once again set a Pikachu firecracker in his house, leading to his fans criticizing him for it over the internet.

IShowSpeed is one of the fastest-growing streamers. He is well known for his energetic personality and for pulling off crazy yet foolish stunts on livestream. On July 4, the Ohio native decided to celebrate that great day by lighting firecrackers. It is not surprising to do so on that day, but he lit that firework inside his house on livestream.

The 18-year-old then brought out a Pikachu firecracker and lit it up on the stream. It surprised everyone that he did this again after nearly burning his house last year. In 2022, IShowSpeed went viral because of this reckless stunt. Moreover, he did it both times against his fans’ advice to prevent him from doing it.

IShowSpeed once again nearly burned down his house

ISowSpeed burned the Pikachu firecracker inside his house despite his fans warning him not to do that. But he didn’t care what his chat was saying and lit up the firecracker. Initially, he was excited looking at the cracker. But the excitement soon turned into horror similar to what happened last year.

The flames kept growing from the firecracker, leading IShowSpeed to should frantically on livestream. He then started jumping around in fear and took cover under the floor rug nearby. When the flames cooled down a little, he attempted to extinguish it with a pillow.

Although he had people with him this time while recreating this stunt, it still repeated the same events from last year. Another clip showcased that police arrived at his place later because of this commotion. However, the streamer asked the officers about whom they support, Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

Fans criticize him for recreating this stunt

IShowSpeed’s fans were against him burning the cracker in his house since the star. So they could help but criticize the Ohio-based YouTube for doing this stunt again after the havoc from last year. The following are some of the fan reactions to the chaotic moment from Speed’s stream.

Do you think IShowSpeed will again recreate this tunt next year on July 4?